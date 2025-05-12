IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 19

Doug Bidwell

Welcome to this week in IBM i Land. And we will start out by warning you to watch out for the defective PTFs listing this week.

And now, to a security bulletin and a patches to fix it and a warning about a vulnerability that has not been patched.

First the one that has been patched, which is in Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to an authentication and authorization attack due to incorrect validation processing in IBM i Netserver [CVE-2025-3218] and which you can see more about at this link. The IBM i PTF numbers for 5770-999 contain the fixes for the vulnerability as shown below:

IBM i Release PTF Numbers 7.6 MJ05415 MJ05418 7.5 MJ05414 MJ05417 7.4 MJ05416 7.3 MJ05419 7.2 MJ05420

And now, the warning, which is PH65941, IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to server-side request forgery (CVE-2025-27907 CVSS 4.1). You can find out more about this issue at this link.

And finally, you can download and install/upgrade the IBM Installation Manager (IM) for IBM i, which you can read about at this link. Read the document for all of the cautions – here are the salient points:

IBM i 7.6 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.9.3 or a newer v1.9.x version to be installed.

IBM i 7.5 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.9.2.1 or a newer 1.9.x version to be installed.

IBM i 7.4 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.8.9.4 – 1.9.x to be installed.

IBM i 7.3 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.8.4 – 1.9.x to be installed.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

Temporary Storage PTFs

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0

Temporary Storage PTFs

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.5

QMGTOOLS

Defective PTFs

PTF Groups 7.4:

Temporary Storage PTFs

QMGTOOLS

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4

PTF Groups 7.3:

Temporary Storage PTFs

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265

QMGTOOLS

SAP Support Required PTF List for IBM i 7.3

Tip O’ The Week: On April 18, Java 21 became generally available and is required by some licensed program products in the IBM i 7.6 stack. See more at this link. IBM Technology for Java 21 is released on IBM i 7.6 as option 21 (Java 21 64-bit) of product 5770-JV1. Here are the instructions on how to use Java 21 on IBM i:

Download Java 21 from the Entitled Software Support(ESS)

Install option 21 of 5770JV1 from the OS install image (i7.6). Refer to Download, Installation, and Usage of Java 21 on the IBM i OS for detailed information.

PTF Group SF99965 level 1 or higher is required for i 7.6.

Set JAVA_HOME to /QOpenSys/QIBM/ProdData/JavaVM/jdk21/64bit before invoking the Java.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

Security: Creating a Read Only User for Data Inquiries, 7184496

SQL: SQL Query to Determine the SQL Space in *PGM Objects and the 16 Megabytes Size Limitation – and How to Resolve, 644891

JAVA: Changing Default Version for JDK (Java version), 641733

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

Mustgather: IBM Navigator for i Single Signon, 7232869

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

Cloud: IBM Navigator for i – in Cloud environment, 7186025

Monitors: System Monitor Replacement Variables, 1143028

SSO: How to Configure IBM Navigator for i For Single Sign On (SSO), 6593749

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

WAS/IM: How to Download and Install/Upgrade the IBM Installation Manager (IM) for the IBM i, 683605

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 05/10/25. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 05/08/25 SJ04245 DT437533 SJ05512 Applying the PTF may cause the IPL to fail with SRC B90037FF. SJ01967 A slip install of the OS will be required to correct the problem. RECOMMENDATION: If the PTF is already successfully applied to your system, no further action is required. Otherwise, apply the fixing PTF SJ05512. If the IPL failed with SRC B90037FF, a slip install of the OS is required before installing SJ05512. The fixing PTF SJ05512 must be applied prior to or at the same time as PTF group SF99950 (Db2 for IBM i), PTF group SF99951 (IBM Db2 Mirror for i), and/or IBM i Cumulative PTF Package C5100750 to avoid IPL failure B90037FF. (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 04/23/25 SJ04241 DT437533 SJ05507 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - SJ03985 (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ02242 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14