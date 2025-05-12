IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 19
May 12, 2025 Doug Bidwell
Welcome to this week in IBM i Land. And we will start out by warning you to watch out for the defective PTFs listing this week.
And now, to a security bulletin and a patches to fix it and a warning about a vulnerability that has not been patched.
First the one that has been patched, which is in Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to an authentication and authorization attack due to incorrect validation processing in IBM i Netserver [CVE-2025-3218] and which you can see more about at this link. The IBM i PTF numbers for 5770-999 contain the fixes for the vulnerability as shown below:
IBM i Release PTF Numbers 7.6 MJ05415 MJ05418 7.5 MJ05414 MJ05417 7.4 MJ05416 7.3 MJ05419 7.2 MJ05420
And now, the warning, which is PH65941, IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to server-side request forgery (CVE-2025-27907 CVSS 4.1). You can find out more about this issue at this link.
And finally, you can download and install/upgrade the IBM Installation Manager (IM) for IBM i, which you can read about at this link. Read the document for all of the cautions – here are the salient points:
- IBM i 7.6 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.9.3 or a newer v1.9.x version to be installed.
- IBM i 7.5 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.9.2.1 or a newer 1.9.x version to be installed.
- IBM i 7.4 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.8.9.4 – 1.9.x to be installed.
- IBM i 7.3 requires IBM Installation Manager v1.8.4 – 1.9.x to be installed.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- Temporary Storage PTFs
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.5:
- IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0
- Temporary Storage PTFs
- SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.5
- QMGTOOLS
- Defective PTFs
PTF Groups 7.4:
- Temporary Storage PTFs
- QMGTOOLS
- MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0
- SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4
PTF Groups 7.3:
- Temporary Storage PTFs
- MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265
- QMGTOOLS
- SAP Support Required PTF List for IBM i 7.3
Tip O’ The Week: On April 18, Java 21 became generally available and is required by some licensed program products in the IBM i 7.6 stack. See more at this link. IBM Technology for Java 21 is released on IBM i 7.6 as option 21 (Java 21 64-bit) of product 5770-JV1. Here are the instructions on how to use Java 21 on IBM i:
- Download Java 21 from the Entitled Software Support(ESS)
- Install option 21 of 5770JV1 from the OS install image (i7.6). Refer to Download, Installation, and Usage of Java 21 on the IBM i OS for detailed information.
- PTF Group SF99965 level 1 or higher is required for i 7.6.
- Set JAVA_HOME to /QOpenSys/QIBM/ProdData/JavaVM/jdk21/64bit before invoking the Java.
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- Security: Creating a Read Only User for Data Inquiries, 7184496
- SQL: SQL Query to Determine the SQL Space in *PGM Objects and the 16 Megabytes Size Limitation – and How to Resolve, 644891
- JAVA: Changing Default Version for JDK (Java version), 641733
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- Mustgather: IBM Navigator for i Single Signon, 7232869
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- Cloud: IBM Navigator for i – in Cloud environment, 7186025
- Monitors: System Monitor Replacement Variables, 1143028
- SSO: How to Configure IBM Navigator for i For Single Sign On (SSO), 6593749
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- WAS/IM: How to Download and Install/Upgrade the IBM Installation Manager (IM) for the IBM i, 683605
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 05/10/25. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 05/08/25 SJ04245 DT437533 SJ05512 Applying the PTF may cause the IPL to fail with SRC B90037FF. SJ01967 A slip install of the OS will be required to correct the problem. RECOMMENDATION: If the PTF is already successfully applied to your system, no further action is required. Otherwise, apply the fixing PTF SJ05512. If the IPL failed with SRC B90037FF, a slip install of the OS is required before installing SJ05512. The fixing PTF SJ05512 must be applied prior to or at the same time as PTF group SF99950 (Db2 for IBM i), PTF group SF99951 (IBM Db2 Mirror for i), and/or IBM i Cumulative PTF Package C5100750 to avoid IPL failure B90037FF. (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 04/23/25 SJ04241 DT437533 SJ05507 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - SJ03985 (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ02242 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
