How FalconStor Is Reinventing Itself, And Why IBM Noticed

Victoria Grey

If you are like me, you are a fan of podcasts, and one of my favorites is IBM Transformers, hosted by Ann Funai. It’s a must-listen for anyone navigating digital transformation or leading change in enterprise IT. With a thoughtful blend of personal stories and practical insights, Transformers goes beyond buzzwords to explore how leaders actually make transformation happen.

Ann Funai, IBM’s chief information officer and vice president of Business Platform Transformation, brings both empathy and experience to every episode. A seasoned technologist and executive (check out her impressive background on LinkedIn), Funai knows how to ask the right questions – the ones that reveal not just what companies do, but why and how they do it.

That is why we were incredibly honored when FalconStor was invited to join the show. Our chief executive officer, Todd Brooks, and chief technology officer, Ron Morita, sat down with Funai for a candid conversation about FalconStor’s transformation – from a legacy backup software company to a modern hybrid cloud data resilience provider, tightly integrated with IBM technologies.

“Looking back at our IBM roots, we said: we need to go all in on IBM. So now, when we think about the world commercially, we think about it from an IBM Power customer perspective.” – Todd Brooks, chief executive officer at FalconStor

The episode covers a lot of ground: hybrid cloud strategy, IBM Power support, product innovation, and the power of human ingenuity in a private-equity-backed reboot. It also highlights the creation of Thomas, our AI assistant built on IBM watsonx, which is helping partners and customers simplify complex backup environments, especially for IBM Power workloads.

“Modernizing backup for IBM Power isn’t just about lifting legacy tools into the cloud,” Morita shared. “It’s about designing something purpose-built for mission-critical environments. With FalconStor, we’ve created a solution that respects the complexity of Power workloads while delivering the flexibility and resilience today’s hybrid enterprises demand.”

“Our Thomas project has reinvigorated the engineering culture. Throwing in AI opened up our aperture to new opportunities and transformed how we think about solving problems.” — Ron Morita, chief technology officer at FalconStor

Being featured on Transformers is more than a moment of pride – it is validation that our journey, and our focus on solving real problems at scale, resonates. We are grateful to Funai and the IBM team for the opportunity to share our story.

🎧 Listen to the episode here: IBM Transformers: FalconStor’s Evolution

🔗 Learn more about FalconStor’s work with IBM: www.falconstor.com

This content is sponsored by FalconStor Software.

