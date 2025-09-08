IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 34, 35, And 36
September 8, 2025 Doug Bidwell
We are determined to get back in synch with the publication schedule of The Four Hundred and the IBM i PTF Guide, so this week you get three issues of the latter inside of one issue of the former, a necessity because PTFs never rest even if publications do take a breather every once in a while.
In Number 34, this was the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level we did on August 23:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
PTF Groups 7.5:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- Group Security
PTF Groups 7.4:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- Group Security
PTF Groups 7.3:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- Group Security
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- SMTP/Seiden Group: When Your IBM i Email Delivery Fails with Office 365 or Gmail, N/A
- JRN/Hertvik: Admin Alert: When Journaling Slows Down Your System, And What To Do About It, N/A
- BRMS: Using BRMS 5770-BR2 with PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy, 7242957
- VTL-Dynamic Solutions: Sizing and ordering Dynamic Solutions International Virtual Tape Library (DSI VTL), 6382404
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- Admin: How To Disable TLS for the ADMIN HTTP Server and ADMIN1, ADMIN2, and ADMIN3 Application Servers, 687457
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- WAS: Which IBM WAS Editions on IBM i Software Application Are Chargeable Items, 641867
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 08/23/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
The August 30 issue, Number 35, was pretty dull. The first new defectives for each release were essentially the same as the ones in the August 23 issue. Stands to reason given the Labor Day holiday in America.
Moving on to Number 36. IBM is telling everyone that the Known Issues and Fix information process has some issues itself and is updating its processes, which you can read all about at this page. “This page is a work in progress and we understand enhancements are needed to improve your search experience. Return or subscribe to this page to be notified of enhancements.”
IBM also put out a flash alert about the Status of IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Repository, which you can read about here. Big Blue says: “This flash contains status information regarding issues (downtime or expected service windows) for the IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Repository accessed by WebSphere Liberty’s installUtility command during installation and upgrade of Liberty features.”
In Number 36, this was the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level we did on September 6:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.5:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.4:
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.3:
- QMGTOOLS
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- JRN/Hertvik: The IBM i Journal Cache Sweeper Knob, N/A
- WAS: How To Download The IBM Web Enablement Package for IBM i OS, 684327
- PCAP/WireShark: TRCCNN instructions to generate a .pcap communication trace, 6324297
- SMTP/MAIL: How To Customize The FROM E-Mail Address When Sending E-Mail From Your IBM i Server, 666699
- Security: Commands that Limited Capabilities Users can use, 7244030
- PTF Fix Information: Known issues and Fix information, N/A
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 09/06/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36
August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35
August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34
August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33
August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32
August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22
June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21
May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20
May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19
May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18
May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17
April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16
April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15
April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14
March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13
March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12
March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11
March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10
March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9
February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8
February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7
February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6
February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5
January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4
January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3
January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2
January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1
December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53
December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52
December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51
December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50
December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49
November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48
November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47
November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46
November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45
October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44
October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43
October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42
October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41
September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40
September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39
September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38
September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37