IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 34, 35, And 36

Doug Bidwell

We are determined to get back in synch with the publication schedule of The Four Hundred and the IBM i PTF Guide, so this week you get three issues of the latter inside of one issue of the former, a necessity because PTFs never rest even if publications do take a breather every once in a while.

In Number 34, this was the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level we did on August 23:

PTF Groups 7.6:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Group Security

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Group Security

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Group Security

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

SMTP/Seiden Group: When Your IBM i Email Delivery Fails with Office 365 or Gmail, N/A

JRN/Hertvik: Admin Alert: When Journaling Slows Down Your System, And What To Do About It, N/A

BRMS: Using BRMS 5770-BR2 with PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy, 7242957

VTL-Dynamic Solutions: Sizing and ordering Dynamic Solutions International Virtual Tape Library (DSI VTL), 6382404

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

Admin: How To Disable TLS for the ADMIN HTTP Server and ADMIN1, ADMIN2, and ADMIN3 Application Servers, 687457

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

WAS: Which IBM WAS Editions on IBM i Software Application Are Chargeable Items, 641867

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 08/23/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

The August 30 issue, Number 35, was pretty dull. The first new defectives for each release were essentially the same as the ones in the August 23 issue. Stands to reason given the Labor Day holiday in America.

Moving on to Number 36. IBM is telling everyone that the Known Issues and Fix information process has some issues itself and is updating its processes, which you can read all about at this page. “This page is a work in progress and we understand enhancements are needed to improve your search experience. Return or subscribe to this page to be notified of enhancements.”

IBM also put out a flash alert about the Status of IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Repository, which you can read about here. Big Blue says: “This flash contains status information regarding issues (downtime or expected service windows) for the IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Repository accessed by WebSphere Liberty’s installUtility command during installation and upgrade of Liberty features.”

In Number 36, this was the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level we did on September 6:

PTF Groups 7.6:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

QMGTOOLS

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

JRN/Hertvik: The IBM i Journal Cache Sweeper Knob, N/A

WAS: How To Download The IBM Web Enablement Package for IBM i OS, 684327

PCAP/WireShark: TRCCNN instructions to generate a .pcap communication trace, 6324297

SMTP/MAIL: How To Customize The FROM E-Mail Address When Sending E-Mail From Your IBM i Server, 666699

Security: Commands that Limited Capabilities Users can use, 7244030

PTF Fix Information: Known issues and Fix information, N/A

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 09/06/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36

August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35

August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34

August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33

August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32

August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31

July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30

July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36