Why The IBM i Market Needed Another VTL Option

Greg Tevis

Over many decades now, the IBM i community of software vendors has done a great job coming up with new ways to extend and improve the systems that IBM has built for midrange customers. But every once in a while, a new idea comes into the IBM i community from the outside.

So it is with Compass Tape Gateway from Cobalt Iron, which modernizes IBM i backup by replacing traditional VTL complexity with an automated, software‑defined experience. It treats IBM i as a first‑class part of enterprise data protection – not a silo – so teams get simpler operations, stronger security, and faster recovery options without hardware sprawl or manual care‑and‑feeding.

Automated Software-Defined VTL

Compass delivers VTL as SaaS software, taking over the operational, engineering, and security work that used to require manual setup, patching, and upkeep on physical devices. Instead of assembling and administering standalone VTLs, teams simply configure drives, tapes, and schedules in the Compass user interface. Replication, monitoring, alerts, capacity tracking, and second copies are handled automatically.

This shift removes the “storage device mindset” from VTL and turns it into a set‑and‑go capability embedded in backup operations. Customers no longer need to schedule and babysit jobs, wire up tools, or integrate multiple consoles; they get the outcomes of a tuned, automated VTL service without the overhead.

Configure once, define the needed drives and tapes, and start backing up – no add‑on tools to integrate.

Automated second copy replication, capacity monitoring, alerts, and notifications delivered out of the box.

Policy‑driven operations remove manual steps and reduce risk of missed updates or misconfigurations.

Zero Hardware Hassles

Traditional VTLs are delivered as standalone hardware and software components that IT teams must procure, secure, patch, upgrade, and support. These tasks apply to the underlying servers, storage, network, operating system, VTL software, backup software, and other components. Compass removes this complexity by providing VTL capabilities as integrated software within the Compass platform – eliminating the need to build, secure, or maintain a separate VTL stack.

This means no juggling firmware, BIOS, microcode, OS patches, and software upgrades across disparate components – the work is handled centrally and consistently. Enterprises gain predictable, current, production‑ready backup infrastructure without the assembly project.

No separate VTL hardware to buy, deploy, or upgrade; optional appliances are available but not required.

Fleetwide updates keep systems current without “do‑it‑yourself” maintenance windows.

One price per TB per month covers backup across platforms – including IBM i – without bolt‑on costs.

Built-In Security

Compass replaces the seams of traditional VTL stacks including multiple user IDs, passwords, consoles, and integrations, with a sealed, application‑style experience designed to reduce attack surface and human error. This “Zero Access” architecture avoids exposing underlying OS, storage, or encryption settings to end users, while still delivering equal or better backup and recovery capabilities.

By welding shut the typical security gaps between components, Compass reduces dependency on directory services, limits credential sprawl, and removes risky admin pathways into backup infrastructure. The result is a tighter defensive posture and greater confidence when recovery matters most.

Removes login pathways into Vault systems; operations are delivered and maintained as a software service.

Delivers encryption, replication, monitoring, and reporting as built‑in capabilities – no extra tools to harden.

Consistent security baselines and coordinated updates across firmware and operating systems.

Hybrid Protection For IBM i

Compass treats IBM i as a first‑class citizen across on‑premises, hybrid, and cloud operating models. Backup on‑premises to a Compass Vault, replicate to IBM Cloud, and recover directly into IBM Power Virtual Server using separate, independent copies with distinct encryption contexts for added resilience. This gives teams a clean, simple path to DR testing and full system recovery without building a second hardware environment.

Compass also supports flexible patterns: primary/secondary on‑premises replication, cross‑replication between on‑premises and cloud, cloud‑only IBM i protection in PowerVS regions worldwide, and sovereignty controls enforced by policy, so data stays within required countries or regions. This is hybrid done simply and safely.

On‑premises backup with seamless replication to IBM Cloud and direct restore into PowerVS.

Cross‑replication between on‑premises and cloud, or cloud‑only protection across paired regions globally.

Policy‑driven data sovereignty keeps data within required national or regional boundaries.

Why It Matters For IBM i Teams

Most enterprises run multiple backup tools and vendors; IBM i is often isolated, with different people, processes, and technology from the rest of the estate. Compass unifies visibility and control so leaders can see recovery posture for all platforms, including IBM i, from a single dashboard, reducing fragmentation and accelerating response when incidents hit.

This unification also streamlines skills and processes. IBM i teams don’t have to learn and sustain separate Intel/Linux‑based VTL stacks or pay for specialist services to do upgrades and maintenance. Customers gain modern backup behaviors for policy, replication, testing and more, without changing how IBM i runs.

Single console to view last‑night status and recovery readiness across data centers, cloud, and IBM i.

Consistent protection policies across platforms reduce operational variance and audit complexity.

Support for second-site replication and restore for disaster recovery (DR) tests to evaluate recovery processes in a real-world fashion.

Cost And Simplicity Without Compromise

Traditional VTL economics penalize IBM i shops with high hardware/software costs and ongoing services just to keep backup storage systems current. Compass flips the model: the VTL data path is included, included as an option with per TB per month protection pricing, with optional appliances as needed. That simplicity helps smaller IBM i footprints avoid regressing to physical tape for cost reasons, while larger estates escape the “premium tax” on legacy VTL gear.

By bundling protection integrations across VMware, Windows, Linux, AIX, macOS, Oracle, SAP, and DB2 at the same price, Compass eliminates the per‑platform add‑ons and quote gymnastics. The outcome is clearer budgeting, fewer vendors, and a shorter path from approval to protection.

VTL function included, no separate VTL SKU or hidden add‑ons for IBM i data paths.

Same price covers major platforms and apps, eliminating one‑off upcharges.

Redirected professional services needs due to automated updates and sealed design.

Real‑World Outcomes

Organizations running IBM i on‑premises, hybrid, or cloud‑only gain a safer path to modernization. On‑premises customers can replicate to the cloud for DR without overhauling production; hybrid shops can cross‑replicate between sites and cloud to meet RPO/RTO targets; cloud‑first teams can backup and recover IBM i workloads within PowerVS regions around the world with paired‑region options. Hybrid customers benefit from traffic shaping to use WAN bandwidth responsibly during business hours and accelerate after hours.

When incidents such as ransomware, infrastructure failure, or human error occur, Compass emphasizes recovery confidence rather than “fingers‑crossed” restores from a hardware device that may be out of date. Centralized currency, sealed operations, and independent encrypted copies mean IBM i data is protected and ready to come back when needed.

Three common deployment patterns: on‑premises only, hybrid with cloud DR, or cloud‑only in PowerVS. Customers can choose and evolve over time.

Bandwidth controls by policy ensure offsite copies move quickly without disrupting core operations.

Independent encrypted copies reduce contamination risks between primary and secondary systems.

The Bottom Line

Compass Tape Gateway delivers a modern IBM i backup experience with four essentials:

Automated, software‑defined VTL feature Zero operational and management hassles Built‑in security Hybrid protection for IBM i that’s cloud‑ready

Compass eliminates the construction project of legacy VTL, eliminates manual care‑and‑feeding, tightens the security posture, and makes DR testing and recovery straightforward. The result is simpler operations, stronger resilience, and clearer economics – so IBM i is protected as part of the enterprise, not managed as an exception.

Greg Tevis is vice president of product and strategy at Cobalt Iron.

This content was sponsored by Cobalt Iron.

RELATED STORIES

Cobalt Iron Supports Multiple LPARs with VTL

What’s the State of Your Backup?

Cobalt Iron Targets IBM i with New VTL Offering