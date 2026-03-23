What Is Your Plan For Offsite Data Protection?

Timothy Prickett Morgan

IBM i shops have a lot of options when it comes to getting offsite data protection for their systems of record. We want to understand what you are doing, and how that might change.

Like many IBM i shops, you probably back up your systems to tape and then store tapes offsite, or you might use cloud backup services that accomplish the same feat.

We would like to better understand what you do, why you do it, and how well this strategy works for you. And to that end, we are working with FalconStor, which provides offsite data protection services for the IBM i platform, to survey readers of The Four Hundred.

The survey only takes a few minutes and will give us insight into what is really going on out there in IBM i Land. We appreciate you for taking the survey, which you can do at this link: https://tinyurl.com/5a75vyy8

Thanks, as always, for reading The Four Hundred and your participation when we ask for it.