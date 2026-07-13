IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Number 22
July 13, 2026 Doug Bidwell
We have been catching up and are almost caught up after the big move to Pennsylvania. This week, we have a slew of software vulnerabilities to tell you about, and also a bunch of HIPER fixes for NVM-Express flash drives on Power Systems running IBM i. Let’s start with the flash issue, since this is the one that is going to affect a lot of people.
IBM says that during unit testing an issue was found “where a NAND management that could result in command timeouts as well as several power cycling related hangs.” This issue affects the following devices:
- IBM 5B53 enterprise-grade 800GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe U.2 solid-state drive
- IBM 5B52 enterprise 1.6 TB Gen4 NVMe SSD module
- IBM 5B51 ES5E enterprise 3.2 TB NVMe U.2 SSD module
- IBM 5B50 high-performance 6.4 TB Enterprise NVMe U.2 SSD module
The following HIPER PTFs have been put out to fix the issue:
IBM i Release 5770-999 PTF Number(s) 730 MJ09644 740 MJ09645 750 MJ09649 760 MJ09650
Now, to the security vulnerabilities.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is Affected By Multiple Vulnerabilities in Navigator for i and Digital Certificate Manager, for which you can find more at this link. The remediation/fixes are as follows, by IBM i release:
5770-SS1 PTF Number(s) 7.6 SJ10004 7.5 SJ10016 7.4 SJ10019 7.3 SJ10020 5770-SS1 Opt 34 PTF Number(s) 7.6 SJ10556 7.5 SJ10555 7.4 SJ10554 7.3 SJ10553
Second, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2026-3592, CVE-2026-5946) affects AIX/ VIOS. More information is at this link. The affected products are AIX 7.2 and 7.4 as well as VIOS 4.1. Third, we have the similar but different Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2025-13878) affects AIX/ VIOS, with more information at this link, and fourth, the also similar Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2025-13878) affects AIX/ VIOS (with a link here for more data on it) and fifth, the nearly identical title Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2026-1519) affects AIX/ VIOS (with a link here for more information). The affected products are also AIX 7.2 and 7.4 and VIOS 4.1.
Sixth, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is Affected by Algorithm Downgrade in Transport Layer Security [CVE-2026-4942], with more information here. The PTF fixes for this issue are:
IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number(s) 7.6 MJ09141 7.5 MJ09140 7.4 MJ09139 7.3 MJ09138
That should keep you busy for a while.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.5:
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.4:
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.3:
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.2:
- None
Tip O’ The Week: The System Planning Tool, version 6.26.104.0, is now available for download at https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/632531.
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were no new defectives the week of 07/03/26. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 10/04/26 SJ08676 DT467722 SJ09203 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 10/04/26 SJ08676 DT467722 SJ09202 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 10/04/26 SJ08675 DT467722 SJ09201 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 10/04/26 SJ08674 DT467722 SJ09200 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
July 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 22
June 13, 2026: Volume 28, Number 21
June 6, 2026: Volume 28, Number 20
May 30, 2026: Volume 28, Number 19
May 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 18
April 25, 2026: Volume 28, Number 17
April 18, 2026: Volume 28, Number 16
April 11, 2026: Volume 28, Number 15
April 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 14
March 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 13
March 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 12
March 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 11
March 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 10
February 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 09
February 21, 2026: Volume 28, Number 08
February 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 07
February 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 06
January 31, 2026: Volume 28, Number 05
January 24, 2026: Volume 28, Number 04
January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03
January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02
January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01
December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52
December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51
December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50
November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48
November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47
November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46
November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45
November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44
October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43
October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42
October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41
October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40
September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39
September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38
September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37
September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36
August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35
August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34
August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33
August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32
August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22