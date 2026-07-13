IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Number 22

Doug Bidwell

We have been catching up and are almost caught up after the big move to Pennsylvania. This week, we have a slew of software vulnerabilities to tell you about, and also a bunch of HIPER fixes for NVM-Express flash drives on Power Systems running IBM i. Let’s start with the flash issue, since this is the one that is going to affect a lot of people.

IBM says that during unit testing an issue was found “where a NAND management that could result in command timeouts as well as several power cycling related hangs.” This issue affects the following devices:

IBM 5B53 enterprise-grade 800GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe U.2 solid-state drive

IBM 5B52 enterprise 1.6 TB Gen4 NVMe SSD module

IBM 5B51 ES5E enterprise 3.2 TB NVMe U.2 SSD module

IBM 5B50 high-performance 6.4 TB Enterprise NVMe U.2 SSD module

The following HIPER PTFs have been put out to fix the issue:

IBM i Release 5770-999 PTF Number(s) 730 MJ09644 740 MJ09645 750 MJ09649 760 MJ09650

Now, to the security vulnerabilities.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is Affected By Multiple Vulnerabilities in Navigator for i and Digital Certificate Manager, for which you can find more at this link. The remediation/fixes are as follows, by IBM i release:

5770-SS1 PTF Number(s) 7.6 SJ10004 7.5 SJ10016 7.4 SJ10019 7.3 SJ10020 5770-SS1 Opt 34 PTF Number(s) 7.6 SJ10556 7.5 SJ10555 7.4 SJ10554 7.3 SJ10553

Second, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2026-3592, CVE-2026-5946) affects AIX/ VIOS. More information is at this link. The affected products are AIX 7.2 and 7.4 as well as VIOS 4.1. Third, we have the similar but different Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2025-13878) affects AIX/ VIOS, with more information at this link, and fourth, the also similar Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2025-13878) affects AIX/ VIOS (with a link here for more data on it) and fifth, the nearly identical title Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in BIND (CVE-2026-1519) affects AIX/ VIOS (with a link here for more information). The affected products are also AIX 7.2 and 7.4 and VIOS 4.1.

Sixth, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is Affected by Algorithm Downgrade in Transport Layer Security [CVE-2026-4942], with more information here. The PTF fixes for this issue are:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number(s) 7.6 MJ09141 7.5 MJ09140 7.4 MJ09139 7.3 MJ09138

That should keep you busy for a while.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.5:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.4:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.3:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.2:

None

Tip O’ The Week: The System Planning Tool, version 6.26.104.0, is now available for download at https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/632531.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were no new defectives the week of 07/03/26. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 10/04/26 SJ08676 DT467722 SJ09203 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 10/04/26 SJ08676 DT467722 SJ09202 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 10/04/26 SJ08675 DT467722 SJ09201 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 10/04/26 SJ08674 DT467722 SJ09200 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

July 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 22

June 13, 2026: Volume 28, Number 21

June 6, 2026: Volume 28, Number 20

May 30, 2026: Volume 28, Number 19

May 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 18

April 25, 2026: Volume 28, Number 17

April 18, 2026: Volume 28, Number 16

April 11, 2026: Volume 28, Number 15

April 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 14

March 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 13

March 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 12

March 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 11

March 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 10

February 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 09

February 21, 2026: Volume 28, Number 08

February 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 07

February 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 06

January 31, 2026: Volume 28, Number 05

January 24, 2026: Volume 28, Number 04

January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03

January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02

January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01

December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52

December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51

December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50

November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48

November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47

November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46

November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45

November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44

October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43

October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42

October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41

October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40

September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39

September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38

September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37

September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36

August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35

August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34

August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33

August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32

August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31

July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30

July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21