IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Number 25
July 27, 2026 Doug Bidwell
Brace yourself, there is a lot of IBM i Technology Refreshes, patches, security vulnerabilities, and other stuff you need to deal with this week.
Let’s start by pointing you to the Technology Refreshes. You can get more detailed information on the IBM i 7.6 Technology Refresh 2 enhancements at https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/ibm-i-76-tr2-enhancements and on the IBM i 7.5 Technology Refresh 8 enhancements at https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/ibm-i-75-tr8-enhancements.
There are also cumulative packages for the currently supported IBM i releases, as follows:
- The latest cumulative package for 7.6 is C6190760
- The latest cumulative package for 7.5 is C6197750
- The latest cumulative package for 7.4 is C6183780
All are available for download now, access the Guide spreadsheet for further details.
For those of you using one of the various Oracle packages on an IBM i platform, the Oracle Critical Patch Update Advisory for July 2026 is available at the following location: https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpujul2026.html.
Now, for the security vulnerabilities related to the IBM i stack.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is affected by a denial of service vulnerability (CVE-2026-15057), which you can read more about here. The affected product is WebSphere Application Server – Liberty, releases 17.0.0.3 through 26.0.0.7.
Second, we have a related Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is affected by a denial of service vulnerability with HTTP/2 (CVE-2026-11897), with more information available here. All versions of Liberty are affected.
Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Mirror for i is vulnerable to cross-site scripting due to Angular [CVE-2026-32635, CVE-2026-27970], which you can find out more about at this here link. The PTF patches for this issue, by IBM i release, are as follows:
IBM i Release 5770-DBM PTF Numbers 7.4 SJ10109 7.5 S100110 7.6 SJ10111
And finally, fourth, there is a released issue for DB2 for i, which you can find out more about in Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Mirror for i is affected by multiple vulnerabilities due to Angular [CVE-2026-50170, CVE-2026-50171, CVE-2026-54266, CVE-2026-54268, CVE-2026-50557, CVE-2026-52725, CVE-2026-54267, CVE-2026-54265] at this link.
IBM i Release 5770-DBM PTF Number 7.4 SJ10280 7.5 SJ10284 7.6 SJ10287
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- Latest Cumulative PTF Package
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Technology Refresh
- IBM Db2 Mirror for i
- Db2 for IBM i
- High Availability for IBM i
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- IBM i Memo to Users 7.6
- What’s New!
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.5:
- Latest Cumulative PTF Package
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Technology Refresh
- IBM Db2 Mirror for i
- Db2 for IBM i
- High Availability for IBM i
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- IBM i Memo to Users 7.5
- What’s New!
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.4:
- Latest Cumulative PTF Package
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- IBM Db2 Mirror for i
- Db2 for IBM i
- High Availability for IBM i
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- IBM i Memo to Users 7.4
- What’s New!
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.3:
- Latest Cumulative PTF Package
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- IBM i Memo to Users 7.3
- What’s New!
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.2:
- SF99719: 720 Group Hiper PTF Group Level: 278, available at this link.
- SF99718: 720 Group Security PTF Group Level: 163, available at this link
Tip O’ The Week: IBM is gradually introducing SMS notifications for selected support updates. This feature is being rolled out across additional countries and update types over time. Go to this link to learn more.
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 07/25/26. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 07/06/26 SJ10029 DT475474 xxxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ09530 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! See What’s New Entry above!! 7.5 07/06/26 SJ10030 DT475474 xxxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ09477 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! See What's New Entry above!! 7.4 10/04/26 SJ08675 DT467722 SJ09201 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 10/04/26 SJ08674 DT467722 SJ09200 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
July 26, 2026: Volume 28, Number 25
July 18, 2026: Volume 28, Number 24
July 11, 2026: Volume 28, Number 23
July 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 22
June 13, 2026: Volume 28, Number 21
June 6, 2026: Volume 28, Number 20
May 30, 2026: Volume 28, Number 19
May 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 18
April 25, 2026: Volume 28, Number 17
April 18, 2026: Volume 28, Number 16
April 11, 2026: Volume 28, Number 15
April 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 14
March 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 13
March 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 12
March 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 11
March 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 10
February 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 09
February 21, 2026: Volume 28, Number 08
February 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 07
February 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 06
January 31, 2026: Volume 28, Number 05
January 24, 2026: Volume 28, Number 04
January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03
January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02
January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01
December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52
December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51
December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50
November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48
November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47
November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46
November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45
November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44
October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43
October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42
October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41
October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40
September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39
September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38
September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37
September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36
August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35
August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34
August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33
August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32
August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27