All good things must come to an end, and so it is with 2019. This is the last installment of Monitor for the year and we hope we have brought you lots of helpful information and interesting news from the computing community. At least, that is always the goal. We look forward to doing more of the same in 2020. Best wishes to each and every one of you for a happy holiday season. Before you go, check out the latest happenings below, and we look forward to seeing you all again in the New Year.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IBM IT Infrastructure) A look at IBM i customer success stories seems like a great way to round out the year.

(SD Times) Legacy application modernization is going to continue to be a hot topic in the news year, but be careful you aren’t looking to replace apps just for the sake of replacing them.

(Business Insider) The war for the cloud is getting ugly as Amazon’s Web Services CEO takes a jab at the competition.

(The News & Observer) The inventor of universal barcode has passed. Here’s a look back at how that invention came about.

(i-Programmer) December 9 was the 113th anniversary of the Grace Hopper, who is considered to be the mother of COBOL.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Profound Logic) Modernizing your IBM i on-time and on a budget? This white paper will give you tips on how to retain your current IBM i and offers five reasons why Node.js is the solution.

(Magic Software) This new white paper looks at how to overcome and prevent current limitations from persisting in production and supply chains.

(Manta Technologies) Manta’s annual year-end sale is underway. Get 30 percent off the complete library of courses for programmers, operators, system administrators, and users of the IBM i operating system. All courses are web based and run in all popular browsers.

(Seiden Group) If you’re looking for Python training on the IBM i, here is a resource with demos on how to install Python and develop web applications that access your Db2 data and RPG business logic.

(php[tek]) This conference for web developers with a focus on PHP is looking for speakers. Get more information about opportunities here. Call for speakers ends January 4, 2020. Find out more about php[tek] below.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

December 11 – Webinar – Chris Koppe and Richard Downey of Fresche Solutions are hosting an online session at 1 p.m. Eastern to dive into some of the challenges that Synon users are seeing these days and to discuss how you can address them. UI modernization is one of the key topics they will be discussing.

December 13 – IBM South Bank, London – IBM and ARCAD Software invite you to an IBM i 7.4 DevOps and Modernization tech briefing. Hear first-hand from HSBC and other customers how they succeeded in their IBM i DevOps transformation at scale.

December 17 – Webinar – RSVP to see a rebroadcast of New Generation Software’s 1-hour webinar “Rejuvenate IBM i Query, Reporting, and Analytics with NGS-IQ.” NGS staff will be online to answer questions in real time, and attendees will receive a $10 Subway gift email. The webinar will demonstrate how a non-programmer can use NGS-IQ to write new queries, run IBM Query/400 queries originally designed for 5250 green screens, and produce Excel sheets, Web reports, and Adobe PDF files.

March 24-26, 2020 – Dallas, Texas – The RPG & DB2 Summit heads to Dallas with new sessions, new workshops, new ideas, and new tools. Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner and Jon Paris lead a team of 13 top experts teaching the critical skills you need to excel with modern IBM i development. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps — it’s all packed into a highly-concentrated three-day learning experience.

April 19-22, 2020 – Atlanta, Georgia – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

May 20-21, 2020 – Nashville, Tennessee – php[tek] is the longest-running web developer conference in the United States that has a focus on the PHP programming language. The event is broken up into multiple days. The main conference happens over the course of two days (May 20-21) and includes keynotes, talks, and networking options. It will be broken into three tracks on Tech Leadership, PHP Development, and Web Technologies. There is an optional Workshop day that precedes the conference that lets attendees take two separate in-depth half-day workshops. We also offer full-day training classes preceding the conference on May 18 on deep technical topics for independent purchase.