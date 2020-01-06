IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 21, Numbers 51 And 52

Doug Bidwell

The PTFs keep rolling even through the holidays, so this is our time to get caught up with the last two weeks of patches in 2019 as the new year is beginning.

In PTF Number 51, we dug a little deeper into the issue we found out about just as The Four Hundred was going on hiatus where LPARs are hanging on machines that have the latest Technology Refreshes applied to IBM i 7.3 and IBM i 7.4 in cases where the Hardware Management Console (HMC) is not managing the partitions.

The details of the issue with the Technology Refreshes are outlined in APAR MA48101, which is essentially a bug report that warns customers of an issue with the software stack and oftentimes gives hints about when and how it will be fixed. Here is the issue in a nutshell: IPL-SRCC6003962-WAIT Hang with IBM i 7.3 with TR7 or IBM i 7.4 with TR1. Translating this, what it means is that a guest partition created with Virtual Partition Manager (VPM) inside SST or Integrated Virtualization Manager (IVM) will hang on IPL after the apply of the TRs. This gets real elaborate, so we strongly suggest you review the document at this link before proceeding. From our perspective, when the fixing Resave becomes available (somewhere around January 10) you plan on slipping the LIC (see the link in PTF Guide for this document) and applying (reapplying) the latest Cume and groups.

There is updated microcode (also known as firmware by some) for machine type models: 5148-21L; 5148-22L; 8247-21L; 8247-22L; 8247-42L; 8284-21A; 8284-22A; 8286-41A; 8286-42A; 8408-44E; and 8408-E8E. See this link for details. Also, there are:

New HIPERs for 7.4 and 7.3

New Backup and Recovery Group for 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2

New Temporary Storage fixes for 7.4, 7.3, 7.2, and 7.1

Now this slew of security issues.

Security Bulletin: Multiple vulnerabilities in Python affect IBM i 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2. See this link for details. The issue can be fixed by installing an RPM update based on the Python version.

Security Bulletin: IBM Navigator for i on 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 is affected by CVE-2019-4450. See this link for details; the issue can be fixed by going to the latest HTTP group on your release.

Security Bulletin: Vulnerability CVE-2019-10218 in Samba affects IBM i 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2. See this link for details. The fixing PTF numbers are:

Release 7.4 – SI71638

Release 7.3 – SI71637

Release 7.2 – SI71636

Security Bulletin: Multiple vulnerabilities in OpenSSL affect IBM i 7.4, 7.3, 7.2, and 7.1. See this link for details. The fixing PTFs are for IBM 7.4, 7.3 and 7.2, SI71746, and for IBM i 7.1, SI71745.

New (or Updated) Links in issue Number 51:

JOB TABLE: Job Table Capacity (Recovering from SRCB9003610)

System: IBM iDoctor for IBM i

Signon: IBM i Single Sign-on Configuration Planning Worksheets

SMB: Cannot Map Drives To NetServer As Guest Using SMB2

WAS: Using the IBM WebSphere Application Server Collector Script/Utility

No time for tips that week, sorry.

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives in issue Number 51 (12/21/19). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 12/09/19 SI70924 SE72609 SI71719 (available!)

Note that PTF SI71719 is a distribution requisite of the latest Technology Refresh (TR) PTF. If you have applied the latest TR PTF to your system, you should apply the fixing PTF SI71719 for i 7.4.

7.3 12/09/19 SI70923 SE72609 SI71718 (available!)

Note that PTF SI71718 is a distribution requisite of the latest Technology Refresh (TR) PTF. If you have applied the latest TR PTF to your system, you should apply the fixing PTF SI71718 for i 7.3.

7.2 07/29/19 SI69654 SE71792 SI70596 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

As for issue Number 52, the last IBM i PTF Guide for 2019, there are new defectives for the week (12/28/19), which are outlined as follows:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 12/09/19 SI70924 SE72609 SI71719 (available!)

Note that PTF SI71719 is a distribution requisite of the latest Technology Refresh (TR) PTF. If you have applied the latest TR PTF to your system, you should apply the fixing PTF SI71719 for i 7.4.

7.3 12/09/19 SI70923 SE72609 SI71718 (available!)

Note that PTF SI71718 is a distribution requisite of the latest Technology Refresh (TR) PTF. If you have applied the latest TR PTF to your system, you should apply the fixing PTF SI71718 for i 7.3.

7.2 07/29/19 SI69654 SE71792 SI70596 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

