(Sponsored Content) Most enterprises accept the imperative to transition away from legacy waterfall-based development models towards DevOps in order to maintain their competitive advantage. However an ever increasing performance gap can be created between those organizations and teams who are stuck in the earlier stages of DevOps maturity and those who have been able to achieve scale.

On our beloved IBM i, DevOps is absolutely “no less of a priority.” The IBM i has evolved into a truly modern platform, and generally the IBM i community has embraced the move to DevOps. There can however be certain challenges to overcome before reaching full IBM i DevOps maturity, including:

The difficulty to modernize complex applications

Breaking away from technology silos

Onboarding new talent

Retaining mature IBM i talent

Eliminating the business risk of loosely coupled, non-integrated DevOps tools

Eliminating lengthy, late or truncated test cycles

Finding ways to take advantage of the exciting new opportunities presented by cloud computing.

The ultimate goal for many IT professionals is to achieve a shared DevOps pipeline and common source code repository across all their development technologies, based on open source tools such as Git and Jenkins coupled with Jira for agile project management. Many teams are also exploring innovative ways to exploit new cloud offerings on IBM i (Watson/AI and so forth) and for test management in particular.

This white paper is specifically intended for those who influence IBM i DevOps maturity and success in their enterprise. It describes some of the challenges you may face, and ways to engage your IBM i teams in a successful DevOps transformation on IBM i.

