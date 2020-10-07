Four Hundred Monitor, October 7

Jenny Thomas

Fall is a special season. As we look forward to the holiday season, we can enjoy watching the leaves turn and the welcome return of cooler temperatures. And most important to our little ecosystem, fall brings us Technology Refreshes from IBM. Our readers were the first to get the news on Monday from our fearless and always in-the-know editor-in-chief Timothy Prickett Morgan. (Never fear if you missed it, you can find TPM’s story at the top of our Top Stories of the week listed below.) With any luck, fall will kick off a new trend and we will end this year on a brighter note.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 7 – Webinar – Central Park Data Systems welcomes IBM i System and Work Management Guru Dawn May for a meeting titled “Understanding IBM i System Health and Performance.” Get more information or sign up here.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

October 21 – Webinar – The IBM i is alive and kicking in this free webinar from IBM. Get the latest updates and information about IBM i and hear from the IBM Rochester and Austin teams as they talk about strategies and roadmaps, combined with local people sharing their knowledge and experiences.

October 21 – Webinar – Precisely is hosting a Data Integrity Summit to discuss how data integrity can help you make decisions to facilitate growth. The event also features a customer panel.

October 28 – November 3, 2020 – LIVE Online Training — At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and 9 other top IBM i development experts share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps—it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.

October 29 – Webinar – An exploration of scary scenarios and surprising solutions for IBM i. Learn how the mistakes of others can help you ensure your system makes it out alive. This online conference focuses on the security and automation snafus that can put your IBM i at risk – and gives solutions for how to get out in front of them.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.