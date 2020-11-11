Four Hundred Monitor, November 11

Jenny Thomas

The world is kind of a mess right now, which might be why companies are looking forward to getting out of this year and want to hit the ground running in 2021. For instance, look at Big Blue. In our Top Stories this week, we see IBM’s new CEO Arvind Krishna is wasting no time with his plans to transform IBM into a hybrid cloud management vendor, as his predecessor Ginni Rometty speculates we are only a quarter of the way into journey to the hybrid cloud. It just goes to show that no matter what phase of quarantine your part of the globe is in, the world isn’t stopping for anything.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(TechCrunch) CEO Arvind Krishna talks about his plans to transform IBM into a hybrid cloud management vendor.

(CNBC) IBM executive chairman Ginni Rometty talks about the journey to the hybrid cloud.

(Forbes) When IBM announced it was splitting into two companies, customers were left to wonder how they would be affected by the change.

(IBM) Calling all keyboard warriors. Take a break from social media and weigh in on IBM’s debate series. Simply submit a short argument for or against the position statement. Arguments will be analyzed by Watson to provide insight into the global public opinion.

(ZDNet) It was only a matter of time before a Windows ransomware strain made its way to Linux.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(IBM Developer) Nominations are open for the 2021 class of IBM Champions. Find out what makes a great champion in this video. To nominate someone (or yourself) to become an IBM Champion, visit http://ibm.com/champion. Nominations are due by November 16.

(Connectria) If you’re considering the cloud, Connectria has launch of a new hybrid cloud solution that brings IBM Power Systems to AWS.

(COMMON) Did you win? COMMON lists the lucky members who won prizes as part of the member appreciation week celebration.

(IBM) This deal just got better. Save 15% on certified pre-owned servers, storage, parts and features online through IBM.

(Security Boulevard) This blog examines the latest in ransomware.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 11 – Webinar – Join this webinar to learn how to preserve cash and reduce costs with IBM Certified Pre-Owned servers and storage. IBM Certified Pre-Owned hardware undergoes rigorous certifications to provide exceptional quality, reliability, security and performance. We will discuss how certified pre-owned hardware can reduce your total cost of ownership, how to upgrade or expand hardware infrastructure while managing a budget, and choosing IBM certified parts and features configured to your needs.

November 12 – Webinar – The November meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will feature Simon Hutchinson, who will show you how to look at your data from a different viewpoint, and share his favorite SQL Views, table functions, etc., and how to use them. Sessions are free for members, $20 for non-members.

November 17 – Webinar – See how fast and easy is to manage virtual adapters with the new version of the LPARKit from CloudWalkers. This webinar – happening at 10 a.m. CET and 4 p.m. CET – will present free version and the gold edition that allows cloning of the OS on any type of infrastructure.

November 18 – Webinar – If you’ve pressed IBM Query for i (Query/400) to its limits, found Db2 Web Query and other tools too hard to use, or spent time writing custom report programs, NGS Software encourages you to register and attend this free presentation.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.