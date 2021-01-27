Four Hundred Monitor, January 27

Jenny Thomas

“Hybrid” may already be the buzzword of the year as it can be described so much of what is happening in 2021. Many of us have adapted to a hybrid working environment where we work from home and occasionally may visit the office. Kids in some parts of the U.S. continue to go to a hybrid version of school that involves virtual and in-person class time. For IBM, hybrid is all about the cloud, and this week we see those stories dominating the headlines as the pressure mounts for Big Blue to start seeing some returns on all of its cloud-related investments in recent years.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

