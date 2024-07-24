Four Hundred Monitor, July 24

Jenny Thomas

If you’re looking for some respite from the political news of the day, you have come to the right spot. Fortunately for us, there is no shortage of news in our industry, either. IBM had a good week when it came to the Crowdstrike debacle that led to the “blue screen of death” for many Windows users and worldwide outages. And we’re happy to share all the new blogs, training, and other resources that are popping up all around our ecosystem where it seems companies are pushing forward with purpose and remaining focused on their goals and the road ahead.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CRN) Here are 5 takeaways from Crowdstrike.

(Fast Company) Will anything be re-thought in the wake of the Crowdstrike incident?

(Forbes) IBM has good timing with its new collaboration with several community college systems to offer cybersecurity and data analytics training.

(Seeking Alpha) With the Q2 earnings statement coming up, we’ll see if IBM remains on its growth trend.

(Cyber Defense Magazine) If your company has a social media presence, make sure you are taking precautions.

Spotted On Social Media

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) This is the final week of Manta’s 30th anniversary and they are offering 20 percent off any course, series, or combination pack – including the complete IBM i Training Library. The sale ends July 31.

(COMMON) The latest Incredible i Show podcast features Steve Will chatting about the future of coding.

(Deep Thoughts with Richard Schoen) This blog recommends IBM i or Java developers using DB2 Web Query or just looking for a nice report and form creation tool should consider learning Jasper Reports

(Rocket Software) This blog addresses how to manage the risks associated with open-source software.

(imPOWER Technologies) Learn SQL queries for selecting, joining and aggregating data located in database tables in this workshop with Birgitta Hauser.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

July 24-27 – Tustin, California – Experience four days of inspiration and innovation at OCEAN TechCon24. This year’s program includes an opening keynote by Liam Allan and Scott Forstie, AI Experts Panel Discussion, CIO Summit/Roundtable with Alan Seiden, a premier vendor solutions expo, and Saturday workshops! After a full day of training on Thursday evening, join in the fun at a Casino Night.

July 24 – Webinar – Join IBM and FalconStor for this free webinar where we discuss how IBM Power Virtual Server with StorSafe VTL can optimize and enhance data protection for your IBM i environments.

July 25 – Webinar – Learn how Fresche Solutions can help accelerate your Synon modernization journey in this webinar series “Accelerate your Synon Modernization Journey.”

July 30 – Webinar – Join LightEdge for a live webinar on its approach to colocation, private cloud, and public cloud services in today’s hybrid and multi-cloud world.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.