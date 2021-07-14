Four Hundred Monitor, July 14

Jenny Thomas

The biggest computing news that happened while IT Jungle was on holiday last week was the REvil ransomware attack, which infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries. The attack was largely through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers, a scary thought for our IBM i ecosystem. We often site stories here in Monitor about ransomware and other types of cybercrime, and we hope your organization is taking steps to protect its precious data and systems. Our top story this week looks at why ransomware is becoming so prevalent, and don’t miss our own Alex Woodie’s article about ransomware in Monday’s issue. Then read on for more news of the day, and don’t forget to check out the Calendar as events are adding as we approach the fall months.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Yahoo!Finance) An explanation for the rise in ransomware attacks.

(Computerworld) 2020 was a big year for tech firms, but how will they fare this year? Check out this list of the predicted top tech IPOs for 2021.

(TechRadar) Does the world need quantum computing? IBM makes the case.

(Barron’s) Red Hat’s former CEO explains why he is leaving IBM.

(CIO) A look at digital transformation, and why it may be necessary to get your company to the next level.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) This blog offers advice on how to keeping up with data quality standards.

(Seiden Group) Get tips for hashing functions that use the latest security principles from this blog.

(iChime) This podcast from IBM Champion Charlie Guarino features a conversation with IBM i performance expert (and IT Jungle contributor) Dawn May about the many facets of system performance monitoring and tuning, using tools you already have on your system.

(GoAnywhere) Read about the latest healthcare cybersecurity trends and the reasons behind data breaches in healthcare is shifting.

(Manta Technologies) Online educator Manta is celebrating its 27th birthday with a sale on any course, series, or combination pack, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends July 31.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

July 15-17 – Virtual Event – Join the IBM i community at OCEAN TechCon21 for both live virtual presentations and on-demand sessions and get open source, programming, and systems management training. Learn valuable insights into the latest technologies from IBM i thought leaders during the interactive expert panel.

July 21 – Webinar – In this focused 20-minute webinar from Cybra, the MarkMagic team will share real world examples brands are deploying to maximize consumable usage, reduce shipping waste, and improve operational sustainability. Learn how MarkMagic can help reduce your shipping operation’s carbon footprint while significantly reducing operational overhead.

July 21 – Webinar – IBM i Chief Architect Steve Will joins IBM Power Champion Tom Huntington in a free webinar to share a unique perspective on the direction of this platform, including IBM’s technology and business strategies for IBM i, ways that IBM i fits into your cloud strategy, and key takeaways from the AS/400 days.

August 10 – Online event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Thomas Leo Swint about some surprising results he discovered when finding the fastest way to copy data. 6:30 p.m. CT.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At thefinal RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.