Four Hundred Monitor, July 28

Jenny Thomas

It’s been a minute since out last issue of Monitor. Hopefully many of you have been able to enjoy a little summer fun (as we did here in the Jungle) but it’s time to hunker back down as we look forward to a busy fall season. So let’s get down to business. While we use this forum to share relevant and interesting news and events from around the computing world, this week we’d like to point you to a fascinating story of our own. In our Top Story below, editor Alex Woodie talks with an IBM shop that recently survived a harrowing ransomware attack. It’s worth the read and may get you thinking about your approach to security.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Alex Woodie reports on an IBM i shop’s recent experience with cybercriminals.

(Security Week) This article examine the state of cybersecurity by looking at the success of ransomware.

(ComputerWorld) While we’re talking cybercrime, here’s a look at a malware as a service attack.

(Solutions Review) 2021 has been the year of the cloud. Here’s a look back at the biggest cloud news from the first half of the year.

(ZDNet) What’s the plan for IBM’s newest quantum computer?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) Final days! Online educator Manta is celebrating its 27th birthday with a sale on any course, series, or combination pack, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends July 31.

(COMMON) Registration is now open for POWERUp. COMMON’s first hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access. Early bird pricing ends August 6.

(Comarch) This video case study shows how Renault Dealership Management System became more powerful by moving to the cloud.

(Seiden Group) This blog introduces an extension for VS Code, called Code for IBM i, that allows users to work on and maintain their IBM i code.

(Precisely) A new blog post that offers five ways that data integration adds business value.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 4 – Webinar – The application development landscape is changing rapidly, and IBM i shops are being asked to create double the applications in half the time. For companies running IBM i, this demand is compounded by the continuously shrinking RPG developer pool, severely limiting your business’ ability to deliver in today’s challenging marketplace. Join this POWERcast from COMMON to learn the power of low-code from Profound.js creation and Profound Logic CEO Alex Roytman.

August 10 – Online event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Thomas Leo Swint about some surprising results he discovered when finding the fastest way to copy data. 6:30 p.m. CT.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.