Summer is winding down and the kids are heading back to school, but even as the seasons change, a return to normalcy is not in the forecast as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic. Hybrid working environments are becoming the norm for some as everyone does their best to adapt, which is something we also see in our Calendar below where offering options of virtual and in-person learning are becoming common. (No pun intended.) Cloud and cybersecurity continue to be hot topics on our Top Stories list and don’t look to be dropping from the news cycle anytime soon. Read on for a look at what’s happening around our industry this week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(ComputerWorld) Rather than calling everyone back to the office, many businesses are adapting to a hybrid working model.

(CIO Magazine) If you’re looking for career longevity, these are the top nine jobs in IT.

(WRAL TechWire) IBM is all in on pushing Red Hat and IBM Hybrid Cloud adoption and is looking to hire 1,000 customer success managers.

(TechRepublic) U.S. companies were found to have been most targeted in this look at global intrusion activity.

(Forbes) A ranking of 100 private cloud companies.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) Check out the new enhancements to CommunityPlus+PHP and read the change log to see why CP+ PHP users rave about its reliability.

(COMMON) Registration is now open for POWERUp. COMMON’s first hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access. Early bird pricing ends August 6.

(Midland Information Systems) Read this eBook to see how Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud Pak solutions on IBM Power Systems can help your enterprise achieve these goals.

(Illumino) Summer may be winding down, but this blog still has some relevant tips for ransomware.

(Precisely) This blog looks at the importance of data integrity for having trustworthy information that helps produce clear, accurate insights for your business.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 11 – Webinar – During this live webinar, “How to Modernize Your Query/400 Queries,” the IBM i experts from HelpSystems demonstrate how the modern interfaces and advanced functionality in Sequel Data Access software can easily replace and enhance your current process for accessing data

August 17-18 – Virtual Event – #DevDay from Micro Focus is a must-see for government agencies looking to modernize core agency systems written in COBOL or running on the mainframe.

August 26 – Webinar – This webinar from Connectria will demonstrate how businesses are leveraging AWS, Azure, and GCP alongside business-critical IBM i and AIX workloads to strengthen disaster recovery and improve the capabilities of traditional IBM Power Systems environments.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.