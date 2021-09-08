Four Hundred Monitor, September 8

Jenny Thomas

After the last few slow news weeks of summer, we have finally reached announcement season. IBM kicked it off today with the Big News of the week being the announcement on Power10. The long-awaited Power10 chip is designed to improve energy efficiency, capacity and performance to meet the unique needs of enterprise hybrid cloud computing. And we know that IBM is all in on the hybrid cloud. We’re all excited to follow this story and see where this new technology takes us in the months ahead. But don’t take my word for it. Get the real story from IT Jungle’s leader, editor-in-chief Timothy Prickett Morgan, in the Top Stories below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IBM Power) Depending on what time you are reading this, you may have already missed the big Power10 reveal. If it’s before 10:30 a.m. EST today (September 8, 2021), you can still jump in to hear the news firsthand.

(IT Jungle) ITJ editor-in-chief Timothy Prickett Morgan gives us the whole scoop on Power10.

(ZDNet) We don’t as hear much about Watson these days, but it’s keeping busy with a new experience in Fantasy Football.

(Yahoo! Finance) IBM insiders are feeling encouraged about the future, as evidenced by their investment portfolios.

(ComputerWorld) Retaining employees is vital in the current climate of so many jobs and not enough workers.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) POWERUp 2021 is COMMON’s first hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access. Check out the session grid for a sneak preview of PHP 8.1.

(Illumio) This blog takes on ransomware and how to contain your risk.

(PTC) This whitepaper from ABI Research and PTC covers three technologies leading the way in the age of disruption: augmented reality, the Internet of Things, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

(Incredible i Show) This podcast from COMMON features Peg Tuttle and Tony Turetsky. Tune in to catch up with their recent conversations with IBM i leaders including founder of imPower Technology Jim Buck, author of the RPGPGM.com blog Simon Hutchinson, and many others.

(LANSA) Read this blog for info on how to leverage RPG experience to boost IBM i ROI and productivity.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 12 – Greenfield, Wisconsin – Join the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) at its September meeting featuring IBM Champion Mike Pavlak. During the meeting, Pavlak will be hosting two sessions: Intro to GIT for IBM i Open Source and RPG; and Business Value of Open Source

September 15 – Webinar – This presentation from Illumio help you see your security risks and show some simple steps you can take to stop ransomware.

September 21 – Webinar – NGS Software invites you and your IBM i team to a free refresher course on the built-in job scheduling features of IBM i and the IBM Advanced Job Scheduler.

September 22 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada & Online – This meeting of the month for the Toronto Users Group (TUG) will be in-person and also available online. Featured speakers are Susan Gantner and John Paris.

September 28 – Webinar – Mobile security threats can affect both Android and iOS devices. In this webinar, (ISC)2 and Comarch will explore the most dangerous security vulnerabilities on these platforms.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 5 – Webinar – Register for PTC’s live webcast to learn more about the new Implementer v12.5 release and how this premier software configuration management and deployment solution for IBM i offers a variety of improvements to ease the stress of critical change management and development processes. Topics include: security and cyber attacks; open source and closed source; third-party Java libraries; Tomcat server; RDi plugin open-source jar files

October 12 – Online event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Andy Youens. Andy will show how easy it is to get into Open Source on the IBM i, from getting packages installed and using them. We will also look at some to the tools we need to make our open-source journey more enjoyable. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.