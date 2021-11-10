Four Hundred Monitor, November 10

Jenny Thomas

“Parting is such sweet sorrow” is an oxymoron Juliet cries to her lover, Romeo, when he departs for the evening. It might also appropriately describe IBM’s separation from Kyndryl, which was finalized last week and now allows the two companies to begin focusing on their own priorities while looking forward to a time when they might be reunited in the domination of their chosen space. For IBM, it’s back to full attention on AI and the hybrid cloud. And as we see from the news this week, Big Blue is wasting no time in refocusing its efforts and we hope to see some emphasis on our IBM i ecosystem.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IBM) A letter from IBM’s chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna looking at what’s to come for Big Blue.

(Yahoo!Finance) The breakup of IBM and Kyndryl is complete.

(Forbes) More on the reinvention of IBM, post Kyndryl era.

(Kyndryl) With all this talk about IBM’s spawn, it’s probably time to take a look at its website.

(CNBC) Also in the news, law enforcement is hot on the trail of the REvil ransomware perpetrators.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(400school.com) The Fall/Winter class schedule is updated for those of you looking to hone your skills.

(goanywhere) A blog that breaks down the difference between data privacy, data protection, and compliance.

(COMMON) The incredible i Show podcast wraps up for the year with its final episode “The MOD(ernizaton) Squad!”

(Halcyon) IBM Champion Liam Allan is planning a small-scale online event this November 19 for everyone who is doing development on an IBM i – be it RPG, COBOL, Node.js, PHP. It will be hosted on Twitter Spaces, which means it will be an audio-only live event and you do not need a Twitter account to listen in. Find more details here.

(Janco Associates) Janco releases its recent analysis of the IT job market utilizing BLS labor data and its proprietary data.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 10 – Webinar – It’s not the platform. It’s the perception. Join this live webinar as the IBM i experts from HelpSystems offer education around what you should do when facing objections, obstacles, and real-life business challenges, You’ll also learn how to automate, secure, and get data out of IBM i when your staff is not familiar with the operating system.

November 11 – Greenfield, Wisconsin – Join the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) for its November meeting featuring speaker Yvonne Elselman of iTech Solutions.

November 17 – Webinar – “Modernizing AS/400 Workloads with AWS” is the topic of this webinar from Connectria. Learn how running IBM i, AIX, and AS/400 based applications on-net with AWS creates a strong foundation for long-term modernization strategy and cloud adoption goals.

November 18 – Webinar – Join Profound Logic’s CRO Jordan Antonoff for a business workshop that showcases how to build a strong business case for transformation. We will explore the business issues, strategic imperatives, critical success factors, and expected benefits of code transformation.

November 19 – Online Event – IBM i Developer Day is an online event for IBM i developers, talking about the latest and greatest in development on the platform.

March 15-17, 2022 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

May 23-15, 2022 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5, 2022 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.