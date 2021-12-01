Four Hundred Monitor, December 1

Jenny Thomas

The finish line is in sight for 2022 as we enter December. Hopefully you have successfully navigated all of the challenges that 2021 has brought and looking forward for the chance to restart in the New Year. As we get rolling again after the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., we catch up on IBM news post Kyndryl, and we found a few fun items for you to read as well. If you’re looking to do something charitable in the season of giving, the COMMON Education Foundation is seeking donations to help the next generation of IT pros. Find out more in our top item in the ” Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources” section below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Yahoo!Finance) With the big split from Kyndryl complete and the rebuild underway, is it time to invest in IBM stock?

(Enterprise Times) As plans for the new year are beginning to form, here are five strategies for building trust in data.

(CNBC) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna confesses his concerns about inflation and possible disruption ahead.

(ZDNet) Since we’re already talking about the future, here’s what we might expect from robots in 2022.

(Popular Science) A fun and interesting read about IBM’s journey to a 127-qubit quantum computing chip.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON Education Foundation) If you’re looking for a way to give back to our ecosystem, the COMMON Education Foundation (CEF) is dedicated to providing pathways to educate the next generation of IT professionals, and helping them engage with the IBM i community. Donations are tax-deductible.

(Seiden Group) A Node.js tutorial that demonstrates how to access IBM i business logic and data using SQL and ODBC.

(400school.com) The Fall/Winter class schedule is updated for those of you looking to hone your skills.

(RPGPGM.com) Create more concise and easier to understand RPG code with a range test.

(Zend) Weigh in on the state of PHP by taking this survey. Result will be made available in a free report and $50 will be donated to Black Girls Code, a charity focused on empowering girls of color to become innovators and leaders in computer science.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

December 2 – Webinar – Join this 30-minute live session and “Develop your IBM i HA/DR Plan for 2022” with Fresche Solutions. Marcel Sarrasin, CTO of Fresche, and Josh Osborne, CTO of Abacus, will be discussing innovative and creative ways to develop a strong HA/DR plan that will ensure you can fully recover and get your company up and running fast. They will also talk about risks that customers were faced with and the different approaches they’ve taken to address them.

December 2 – Webinar – LANSA is hosting a 30-minute webinar to provide an initial introduction to Visual LANSA’s ERP solution. Learn how LANSA’s ERP can work with your existing systems and deliver your solution at a fraction of the cost of traditional ERP packages.

March 15-17, 2022 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

May 23-15, 2022 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5, 2022 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.