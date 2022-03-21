It Is Time To Take The 2022 State Of IBM i Survey

Miranda VanHorn

The market for IBM i platform – previously known as the AS/400, the iSeries, and the System i – has seen some remarkable changes over the last decade. New capabilities, including graphical user interfaces and support of open-source languages, have ensured that the platform is more than capable of supporting the needs of today’s businesses.

The annual Profound Logic State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

Traditionally, negative perceptions, whether justified or not, of IBM i has been a roadblock for future development and modernization. Previous surveys have proven that attitudes are shifting, with businesses having more confidence in the platform than before. Concerns are still present – a diminishing developer pool and outdated interfaces, for example – but none that can’t easily be addressed to ensure a long and healthy future for the IBM i business.

However, the information Profound Logic has gathered was pre-pandemic. It is essential for the IBM i community to have representational data of the impact of COVID on business application development plans. To ensure your business is represented in the data, please consider taking the survey today.

The 2019 State of IBM i Recap

In 2019, Profound Logic surveyed over 800 people across a wide variety of industries. The 2019 report showed that people appreciated the dependability of the IBM i platform, but still had some concerns about the diminishing developer pool and a high reliance on free format RPGLE.

One of the largest challenges for IBM i developers over the past years has been the negative view that their upper management has of the IBM i platform. This can make it exceedingly difficult to get new funding, additional work-force, or even justify the need for developers. The 2019 survey showed a significant shift away from the “negative view” of management towards a more “neutral view.” The “positive view” of the IBM i platform also increased from 2017’s survey.

How does your business compare with the stats below? Has your application development team had any drastic change in priorities since the pandemic?

In 2019, 55 percent of respondents chose outdated user interfaces as their top concern with their company’s IBM i applications. These concerns are nothing new, but fortunately, the top concerns – outdated interfaces and source code – can be addressed with modernization tools and services that Profound Logic can provide.

In 2019, 47 percent of respondents planned to implement web services and modern interfaces into their enterprise development. The responses also included database modernization, mobile applications, cloud applications, security, etc. How have your priorities changed since 2019? Are outdated user interfaces still a top concern or has the increase in remote workers moved security to the top?

The only reason any of this data exists is thanks to input from the IBM i community. Please consider being a part of this important data collection. Click here to take the 2022 State of IBM i survey now.

Profound Logic delivers innovation and transformation within reach. They are the only IBM i modernization partner with a fully integrated solution stack to solve today’s complex business challenges. For more than 20 years, they have helped customers innovate for the future through application modernization, integration, and development. Profound Logic solutions support flexible code transformation, system integration and API modernization, rapid application and low code development, application interface and database modernization, and professional services and staff augmentation.

This content was sponsored by Profound Logic.

RELATED STORIES

The Ease Of API Programming Has To Be Balanced By Heightened API Security

Open Source Technology Stands On The Shoulders Of Legacy Applications

Choosing The Language To Transform Your Applications

Is 2030 The New Y2K?

IBM i Before And After The Pandemic

Need Help Approving A Modernization Project? Try A Business-Led Approach

NodeRun Is Node.js For Everyone

Sometimes Even DIYers Need A Little Help

What Is The State Of Your IBM i Modernization?

Break Out Of Your RPG Comfort Zone

Talking Modernization With Profound Logic

Profound Survey Adds To ‘Why i Matters’ Discussion

Modernization or Migration? Survey Aims to Sort Out the Direction