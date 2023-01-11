Four Hundred Monitor, January 11

Jenny Thomas

Happy New Year! It’s been a few weeks since we last published Monitor, and we hope you enjoyed some downtime over the holidays. (We certainly were grateful for the break.) Breaktime is officially over, however, and we are happy to be back at it this week. It seems like we aren’t the only ones who are charging full steam ahead into 2023. There are lots of new items on the Calendar below for you to review, plus some recent news and resources to peruse along the way. We are looking forward to another year of keeping you informed, so let’s get back to it!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(AlphaStreet) A look ahead at how IBM’s stock may fare in 2023.

(MarketWatch) After three decades of dominance, IBM loses the top spot for number of U.S. patent grants in a single year.

(The Next Web) Make your employees happy by automating these three parts of your business.

(CNBC) IBM ended the year on a high note by topping every large-cap tech stock.

(The Street) Most of us heard about someone caught in the Southwest Airlines mess over the holidays. This expert thinks the airline’s issues likely stemmed from years of not investing in upgrades to its systems.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) Manta’s year-end sale is happening now. All 125 courses – including the Competency Exams and Student Reference Guides – are 30 percent off. The sale ends January 31.

(COMMON) Have some ideas for the IBM i? COMMON is looking for volunteers to join the COMMON Americas Advisory Council (CAAC).

(consultech services) If you’re looking for the next generation of IBM i talent, Laura Ubelhor is hosting for a virtual student meet and greet on January 25. To register, please email Laura, or call Laura at 248-628-6800. RSVP in advance to receive the link to join the meeting.

(Seiden Group) Alan Seiden offers tips on IBM i including: Node.js on IBM i; VS Code & IFS files; how to test new PHP versions; latest IBM i services; and tips on SQL and RPG.

(CTXiUG) The Central Texas IBM i User Group is looking for speakers for 2023. Meetings are scheduled in: January, March, May, July, September, and November. All meetings are online. If you are interested in presenting, contact Simon Hutchinson.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

January 12 – Greenfield, Wisconsin – The January meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will feature solution engineer at Perforce Software and IBM Champion Mike Pavlak, who will be discussing open AI and Python.

January 17 – Online Meeting – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, is honored to have the President of COMMON as its guest presenter for the January meeting. Join us in welcoming Dawn May and watch her presentation “Manage Your IBM i the Navigator Way.” The meeting is online, open to all, and will begin promptly at 6:30 PM (US CT). More details and register HERE.

January 17 – Webinar – Learn how to improve your IBM i journaling performance during this webinar featuring Ash Giddings (Maxava Product Manager) and IBM i Performance Expert Dawn May.

January 17 – Online Meeting – Get an “Introduction to Quantum Computing” with Robert Loredo, IBM Quantum Ambassador worldwide lead, Qiskit Advocate, and Master Inventor, during the iChime January online meeting.

January 17 – Webinar – Find out how to implement a tapeless backup solution for IBM Power Systems during this live webinar from LaserVault. A downloadable virtual tape technical specifications sheet and other educational materials will be available during the presentation.

January 24 – Webinar – Spend your lunch hour with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) and find out how to make SQL Views a part of your Development Strategy! This free webinar – “Looking at your data from a different view point” – is presented by OCEAN, and is open to non-members. Simon will explain how building SQL Views should become a part of your development strategy. He will give examples of the common ways he builds and uses Views to make his own and those of his team easier and simpler.

January 25 – Online Meeting – Join Laura Ubelhor for a virtual student meet and greet to seek and connect with the next generation of IBM i talent. This free event will give students an opportunity to connect with IBM i community organizations for potential internships and job opportunities. Students will also share insight on how they made the transition from being a student to working on the job. To register, please email Laura, or call Laura at 248-628-6800. RSVP in advance to receive the link to join the meeting.

January 26 – Franklin, Tennessee & Online – Get “Tricks with spool files using SQL” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the January IBM Midrange User Group (IMUG) meeting. This is a free event open to non-members.

January 31 – Webinar – Discover how you can achieve faster processes, greater business agility, and improved data quality during Precisely’s webinar “The 6 Features You Need for Automation Success.”

March 8 – Webinar – Join Rocket Software for a Women Leaders In Technology (WLIT) coffee talk for International Women’s Day. The team from reacHIRE will be discussing how they support women in building their leadership skills, relationships and community so that their careers and lives thrive, which also enables organizations to build a strong and diverse leadership pipeline.

March 14-16 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – Save the date for COMMON’s POWERUp 2023, which will be held at Sheraton Denver Downtown.