Four Hundred Monitor, February 1

Jenny Thomas

We’re just a month into 2023, and we can already see a lot of action from IBM. Our Top Stories this week all revolve around IBM activity, some of which is good, and some of which less so. (Layoffs are never good news, but especially so in the current economy.) But like we said, there is lots of good happening, both in and around the industry. Check out the Calendar below, which is becoming loaded with new events, so be sure to take a look. You will notice that the virtual option appears to be here to stay, and is becoming a standard way of being able to participate.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(The Hill) IBM isn’t going to avoid the layoffs hitting the tech industry.

(Inc.) A new mantra for IBM sets the tone for the future.

(Yahoo!Finance) How does IBM measure up against HPE as a value option?

(SamMobile) IBM is part of a group working on nextgen chips.

(CIO Dive) Change isn’t always easy, as IBM is finding on its path to the hybrid cloud.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(COMMON) COMMON is accepting applications for the 2023 Board Elections. Applications will be accepted through February 24.

(Fortinet) Check out this check list before a ransomware attack.

(Service Express) The 2023 Data Center and Infrastructure report analyzes data from more than 900 participants to identify challenges and priorities, and offer ideas for implementing cost-saving measures.

(Zend) Find out about ARM support for ZendPHP, which is now available.

(Raz-Lee Security) What’s the cost of a data breach? This report breaks down the numbers.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 1 – Webinar – Join iTech Solutions, a Service Express company, for a webinar with Steve Pitcher as he covers the Basics of Enterprise Identity Management. These sessions are designed for anyone starting out as an IBM i system admin, looking to refresh their knowledge, or looking to learn more.

February 9 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for part two of a three-part Roundtable Webinar Series, where ARCAD experts will demystify the move to Git and an automated process with options that work for everyone. During this second session, the discussion will focus on feature/release, branch management, and building the branches with tools like Bob and ARCAD.

February 9 – Online Meeting – Get “Tricks with Spool Files” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the February meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC). This is a free event open to non-members.

February 15 – Webinar – Learn how to modernize IBM i data access without programming at this free webinar hosted by New Generation Software. See a demo and learn about low-cost licensing options, tech support, maintenance, and education.

February 21 – Online Meeting – Get “Tricks with Spool Files using SQL” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the February meeting of the Southeast Michigan IBM i User Group (SEMIUG). This is a free event open to non-members.

February 21 – Webinar – Learn how to choose the right encryption method to securely exchange files during this webinar from Fortra.

February 23 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for the final session of a three-part Roundtable Webinar Series, where ARCAD experts will demystify the move to Git and an automated process with options that work for everyone. During this third session, the discussion will focus on pipeline tools like Jenkins and the new automation features of Git packages.

March 8 – Webinar – Join Rocket Software for a Women Leaders In Technology (WLIT) coffee talk for International Women’s Day. The team from reacHIRE will be discussing how they support women in building their leadership skills, relationships, and community so that their careers and lives thrive, which also enables organizations to build a strong and diverse leadership pipeline.

March 14-16 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – Save the date for COMMON’s POWERUp 2023, which will be held at Sheraton Denver Downtown.