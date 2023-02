IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 6

Doug Bidwell

American airspace had a new security vulnerability last week in the form of a Chinese balloon loaded with who knows what, and here are the new security vulnerabilities you need to worry about for the IBM i platform. There are three new ones that you need to shoot down over the ocean, just like U.S. Air Force did with that “surveillance” balloon after it traversed the heartland of the country from Montana to South Carolina.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to a remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2023-23477), which you can find out more about here. Now word on fixes as yet.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty for IBM i is vulnerable to HTTP header injection and affected by denial of services due to multiple vulnerabilities, and you can see more information and the fix list at this link. The IBM i PTF numbers contain the fixes for the vulnerabilities:

IBM i 7.5 – SI81733

IBM i 7.4 – SI81734

IBM i 7.3 – SI81735

IBM i 7.2 – SI81736

And third, we have SOAP Web Services Fail in Integrated Web Services with Prefix Error After Applying Oct 2022 IBM i HTTP Group PTF Level, and this link has more information about that. Affecting all platforms including the IBM i OS. IBM i HTTP Group PTF level introducing the issue:

IBM i 7.5 – SF99952 level 4

IBM i 7.4 – SF99662 level 22

IBM i 7.3 – SF99722 level 41

IBM i 7.2 – 5770SS1-SI80975

An IBM i PTF has been approved to resolve this issue:

IBM i 7.5 – SI81733

IBM i 7.4 – SI81734

IBM i 7.3 – SI81735

IBM i 7.2 – SI81736

Now, here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Content Manager

PTF Groups 7.4:

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Content Manager

PTF Groups 7.3:

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.2

Content Manager

PTF Groups 7.2:

Nothing to see here

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

PowerHA: PowerHA SystemMirror support lifecycle information, 628591

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: Work Management Menu, 645337

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nil

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nadda

Tips/Definitions: How long has it been since you did a SAVE 21?

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (02/04/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 02/01/23 SI79398 SE79238 SI82519 (When available) 7.4 02/01/23 SI81255 SE79238 SI82518 (When available) 7.3 01/13/23 MH01946 MB04386 MH01947 (5733-910, When available) MH01945 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

