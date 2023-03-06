Four Hundred Monitor, March 6

Jenny Thomas

The topic of artificial intelligence has really heated up in recent weeks. ChatGPT took over the news cycle recently, and not just because it has teachers pulling their hair out as they try to contend with how to prevent students from plagiarizing essays. We’re seeing AI make headlines in our industry this week, which isn’t as surprising, but we must admit the story of a giant 3-D printer building a neighborhood in Texas did catch our attention. (You can find that one in the Top Stories below.) And another reminder to check out all that is available to you on our Calendar. There are so many great new learning and networking opportunities available to you!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Fortune) Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM, says it might be a good thing that AI robots are coming for your jobs.

(IBM Newsroom) Despite improved detection, ransomware continues to proliferate.

(ARN) IBM is named among the leaders in the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market.

(Bloomberg) A 3-D printed neighborhood in Texas promises to deliver energy-efficient homes that can be built faster and more affordably.

(Nextgov) We talk a lot about the world of quantum computing, but this article looks at who can be part of the future quantum workforce.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) The Manta Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Now through April 30.

(Connectria) This blog looks at different ways to optimize cloud spend and reduce costs without sacrificing reliability and performance.

(COMMON) The POWERUp 2023 advance program includes a sample session guide, event teasers, and information about the COMMON Education Foundation. POWERUp 2023 will be held at Sheraton Denver Downtown from April 24 – 27.

(Micro Focus) This blog ponders why it’s time to make the move and modernize.

(System i Developer) Join Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, and Jon Paris for a free Summit Lunch & Learn Series focused on the latest IBM i development techniques and tools. Each Lunch and Learn day includes bite-sized technical tips from Susan, Jon, or Paul; a demo of an IBM i development tool; and a live Q&A. Check out the topics and register free for select sessions or the whole series. The series begins March 14 and runs through March 30.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 8 – Webinar – Join Rocket Software for a Women Leaders In Technology (WLIT) coffee talk for International Women’s Day. The team from reacHIRE will be discussing how they support women in building their leadership skills, relationships, and community so that their careers and lives thrive, which also enables organizations to build a strong and diverse leadership pipeline.

March 10 – Online Meeting – Learn to “look at your data with a different view point” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the March meeting of the AEANZK AIX/IBM i/Linux on Power, Singapore. This is a free event open to non-members.

March 14-16 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.

March 14 – Webinar – IBM i Services for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND Build a Phenomenal Web App on IBM i in Under 10 Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 15 – Webinar – The Latest in RPG with Jon Paris AND XREF: Index and Search All Sources Everywhere (even outside the IBM i!) with Wim Jongman and Kirk Francis are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 16 – Webinar – Indexing Basics with Paul Tuohy AND High Performance, Resilient APIs for Your IBM i Using Kafka with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 21 – Webinar – Processing JSON with SQL with Paul Tuohy AND Simplifying IBM i Application Management with X-Analysis with Ray Everhart are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 21 – Online Meeting – Two presentations by Patrick Behr “Why Procedures Are Better Than Subroutines” and “What the Heck is Binder Source and Why Do I Care?” at the March meeting of the Central Texas IBM i User Group (CTXiUG). This is a free event open to non-members.

March 22 – Webinar – DDS to DDL with Paul Tuohy AND What’s New in Open Source on IBM i in 2023 with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 23 – Webinar – Hidden Gems in RDi with Susan Gantner AND Professional Low-code and Embedded Analytics for IBM i Developers with Eugene King and Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 28 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 1 with Jon Paris AND Four Technologies That You Will Need in the Future with Scott Klement and Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 29 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 2 with Jon Paris AND Modernizing IBM i? Let’s Take Another Look at Data Access with Bill Langston are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 30 – Webinar – VS Code for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND VS Code and IBM i – Git Makes it Work with Andrew Clark and Jeff Tickner are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – COMMON’s POWERUp 2023 will feature 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, a giant Expo where attendees can meet experts behind the solutions, and social events to meet renowned speakers and peers.