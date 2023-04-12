Four Hundred Monitor, April 12

Jenny Thomas

Artificial intelligence is not a new concept to our readership. But in recent weeks, we’ve seen a flurry of activity regarding AI, and frankly even we are a little worried. Imagine if some computer sucked up every article IT Jungle editor Tim Prickett Morgan ever wrote to create a digital TPM? It’s hard to believe even the most clever ChatGPT could do more than a weak imitation, but still a frightening thought that any of us might be so easily replaced. The Top Stories this week are heavily focused on AI, and we give you a sampling of what’s happening around the industry.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Forbes) How do you think AI should be regulated? The U.S. government is interested in your opinion.

(The Wall Street Journal) IBM’s CEO feels Big Blue, and its customers, are ready for AI.

(Investor’s Business Daily) A look at AI stocks to keep an eye on.

(MarketBeat) Has Watson risen from the grave?

(TechChannel) An inside look at IBM i 7.5 TR2 and IBM i 7.4 TR8, plus updates to Db2 for i and services for application development from the chief architect.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) A PHP developer explains why she decided to learn RPGLE.

(Cybra) This blog explains the benefits of an RFID retail system.

(Fortra) A new partnership has formed to disrupt the criminal use of cracked, legacy copies of Cobalt Strike.

(IBM Support) Java 17 is available on IBM i 7.4 and higher.

(Manta Technologies) The Manta Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Now through April 30.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 13 – Webinar – Learn how to orchestrate all your deployments, multi-platform and multi-cloud, using DROPS during this free webinar on “Synchronous IBM i and non-IBM i Deployments” from ARCAD Software.

April 18 – Webinar – Attend this free 30-minute live online event from LaserVault to learn how to eliminate dependency on tape for your IBM i backup and recovery. The educational session will focus on how to use virtual tape instead of manual tape to simplify backup management and speedup data recovery, and includes a live technical demonstration of ViTL, a virtual tape and tape library solution created specifically for IBM i systems (including AIX and Linux).

April 19 – Online Event – Toronto User Group (TUG) will be hosting Simon Hutchinson, author of RPGPGM.COM, for their April meeting. Simon will be presenting about Temporal tables. Meeting is free and starts at 7 p.m. EST. You do need to register here.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – COMMON’s POWERUp 2023 will feature 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, a giant Expo where attendees can meet experts behind the solutions, and social events to meet renowned speakers and peers.

April 29 – Costa Mesa, California – IBM Champion and IBM i SQL expert Birgitta Hauser will be presenting a workshop on the powerful features of SQL that you should be using now, including SQL and the IFS, SQL Services, SQL’s new Boolean Data Type, and more. Details at oceanusergroup.org.

May 8-10 – Westborough, Massachusetts – NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i. Don’t miss this annual opportunity to learn and network.

July 27-29 – Tustin, California – Join OCEAN for TechCon23, featuring keynote speaker IBM i chief architect Steve Will, plus a CIO summit, expert panel discussion, and outstanding tech and prof dev sessions.