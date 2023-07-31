Fully Managed Disaster Recovery For IBM i Partners

Ash Giddings

Maxava, a vendor dedicated to High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for the IBM i market, has announced a new offering aimed at resellers, independent software vendors, and managed service providers, Maxava’s Fully Managed Disaster Recovery (FMDR) offering provides partners with all the components necessary to manage every aspect of IBM i DR. This extends all the way from initial planning, through implementation, ongoing monitoring, virtual and real role swap testing, to 24×7 crisis support in a disaster.

John Dominic, Maxava’s vice president of global sales, says: “Our partners are telling us that their customers no longer want a disparate set of DR services and solutions even if they are individually best of breed. They want the partner to own the management of the DR environment and manage a swift and professional recovery if a disaster is declared.”

Dominic continues: “Our FMDR offering is designed to give our partners the skills and bandwidth to exceed their customers’ expectations without over-extending their own resources. At Maxava, we live and breathe IBM i disaster recovery. FMDR is about extending to our partners the opportunity to supplement their own services by including Maxava experts where they think it adds value.”

The FMDR solution encompasses various key components to ensure comprehensive and reliable disaster recovery for IBM i servers. These include the implementation of Maxava HA, Capture Point Restore and Mi8 Monitor software on necessary servers – all of which can be done remotely. Additionally, Maxava provides training to customer/partner technicians, enabling them to collaborate effectively with Maxava in managing the DR environment. Ongoing monitoring using Maxava’s Mi8 Monitor software allows for proactive identification and remediation of any issues that may arise by the designated responder.

The fully managed nature of the solution allows partners to package and sell it as part of their own broader service offerings, with the full confidence that the “ultimate experts” at Maxava are taking care of DR. Even partners that have limited Power Systems hardware can take advantage of FMDR by utilizing one of the public cloud offerings increasingly commonplace in the market. Maxava has already configured and managed environments in the majority of the most popular IBM i public cloud offerings and works closely with the main providers.

With the introduction of Fully Managed Disaster Recovery, Maxava’s goal is to empower its IBM i partners – be they resellers, ISVs, or MSPs – to confidently deliver the industry leading, fully comprehensive, DR services that their customers are demanding.

FMDR promises to bring significant advantages to partners and their customers within the IBM i ecosystem, ensuring that a DR situation does not become a critical disaster.

Ash Giddings is a product manager at Maxava and an IBM Champion 2023.

This content is sponsored by Maxava.

RELATED STORIES

Using The Public Cloud For IBM i Disaster Recovery

Why Maxava High Availability?

Capture Point Restore: The Perfect Companion For High Availability

Myth Buster: Changing Your HA/DR Software Is Not Hard Work!

IBM Knows Your System, So You Already Know Its Cloud

The Case For Software-Based IBM i HA/DR

In The IBM i Trenches With: IBM Champion Ash Giddings

Why Modernize Your Legacy Monitoring?

Maxava Monitor Mi8 And The Cloud Fuels Expansion

Maxava Adds New Products, Partners, And Users Around The World