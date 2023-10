IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 42

Doug Bidwell

Welcome back to work this week. IBM i 7.2 has two new PTF groups even though it has been in extended support from Big Blue since April 30, 2021. The IBM i 7.2 release is still on extended support until April 30, 2024, which is why the security and HIPER group PTFs have been updated for this release. Specifically, that is:

As we reported last week in The Four Hundred, IBM has killed off the Db2 Web Query for i tool. The announcement letter is here, and here is what IBM has to say: “There is no direct replacement for IBM Db2 Web Query for i. Customers who need to continue to do data analytics could explore other industry solutions, for example, IBM Cognos Analytics, or open source products like Open Data Hub (ODH), Apache Spark, Apache Superset, or RocketCE for Power. This is not a comprehensive list of data analytics products. Other companies may offer products which have similar function found in IBM Db2 Web Query for i.”

Also, IBM continues to simplify the IBM i portfolio: Licensed software withdrawal of selected IBM i LPPs and IBM i optional features, which you can find out more about at this link. The IBM i (5770-SS1) PTFs which remove the license checking function will be available on October 24, 2023, and are as follows:

IBM i 7.5: SI83648

IBM i 7.4: SI83647

IBM i 7.3: SI83646

IBM i 7.2: SI83645

IBM i 7.1: SI84524

And finally, there are two new security vulnerabilities for the IBM i platform this week.

First, we have Security Bulletin: OpenSSL and OpenSSH for IBM i are vulnerable to arbitrary code execution, denial of service, and security restrictions bypass due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can find out more about here. The IBM i PTF number for 5733-SC1 contains the fixes for the vulnerabilities:

IBM i Release, 5733-SC1 PTF Number 7.5 SI84812 7.4, 7.3, 7.2 SI84808

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a local privilege escalation due to a flaw in IBM Directory Server for i (CVE-2023-40378), which you can get details about at this link. The IBM i PTF number for 5770-SS1 contains the fix for the vulnerability. ATTENTION: Valid use cases are negatively impacted by the vulnerability fix. DO NOT APPLY THE FIXES. The bulletin will be updated when a new fix is available.

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Download Link 7.5 DO NOT APPLY SI84569 7.4 DO NOT APPLY SI84583 7.3 DO NOT APPLY SI84586 7.2 DO NOT APPLY SI84584

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.5

Memo to Users

What’s New!

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4

Memo to Users

What’s New!

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.3

Memo to Users

What’s New!

Tip O’ The Week: As of IBM i 7.5, PSF is available at no charge and is included in the OS license. And, for all releases, if feature code 5114 is installed, customers do not need to install 5112 or 5113. as 5114 supersedes the others. See more at this link.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

TCP/IP: Methods to Change the TCP Servers from Autostarting, 635551

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Nothing

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (10/14/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 10/06/23 SI84569 SE80598 xxxxxxx (When available) 7.4 10/06/23 SI84583 SE80598 xxxxxxx (When available) 7.3 10/06/23 SI84586 SE80598 xxxxxxx (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36