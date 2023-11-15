Four Hundred Monitor, November 15

Jenny Thomas

If you’re looking for the next generation of IBM i, let us introduce you to the COMMON Education Foundation. CEF is dedicated to educating and engaging future IT generations. This week, CEF is hosting a virtual meet and greet to bring students together with working IBM i professionals and organizations who are seeking talent. CEF is a nonprofit supported by community contributions and volunteers who want to see the IBM i ecosystem continue to survive and thrive. Find out more about the meet and greet on November 16 in our Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources section below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(AiThority) What’s ahead for AI? Here’s 20 guesses no how AI will be used in Cloud computing in 2024.

(CIO Magazine) Open source is has many benefits, but you must be aware of the risks to protect your organization.

(NewScientist) IBM’s new chip patterned after the human brain could accelerate AI.

(USA Today) IBM is making changes to its 401K program, and it’s possible your company will follow suit.

(CNBC) Watch IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna talk AI and how IBM wants to help indemnify customers against issues related to artificial intelligence.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Raz-Lee Security) In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Raz-Lee Security is offering a FREE one-year license of iSecurity FileScope, its IBM i file editor software that allows users to inspect data files without SQL.

(Fortran) Time is running out for you to participate in the 2024 IBM i Marketplace Survey and have your voice heard. Please take a moment and take the survey.

(COMMON) Calling all COMMON members, it’s time to renew your membership.

(Kisco Systems) The Richard C. Loeber Fellowship Program is a partnership between Kisco Systems and IBM i shops who want to develop high potential employees and help launch careers in the IBM i community. Full program details and an application form are available here.

(COMMON Education Foundation) CEF is hosting a meet and greet for students seeking a career on IBM i and also organizations seeking the next generation on IBM i. This virtual event is happening this Thursday, November 16, at 11 a.m. EST. To register please send an email to info@consultechservicesinc.com or call 248-628-6800.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 15 – Webinar – The OCEAN User Group is hosting a free webinar with Phil Campa, who will explore how AI can revolutionize your daily work. This interative session will include a demonstration of how AI can write RPG code.

November 15 – Webinar – Join ServiceExpress and its IBM Champions for part two of the Power10 Live Q&A! This is a fully interactive session with our IBM Champions providing answers to your questions in real time.

November 15 – Webinar – More than 10,000 professionals use X-Analysis every day to better manage their IBM i applications and data. Join IBM i expert Ray Everhart on for a technical session that will walk you through everything you need to get started quickly with X-Analysis.

November 21 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, will have IBM Champion Simon Hutchinson present his favorite additions to the CL program language from the last few releases. Events is online and free, starts at 6:30 p.m. Central Time, click here to register.

November 29– Webinar – This collaborative webinar with Maxava and Skytap will explore the power of the cloud for IBM i disaster recovery. Delve into the innovative strategies and best practices that help organizations safeguard their critical IBM i systems in the cloud, ensuring seamless business continuity even in the face of unforeseen disasters, and discover how the public cloud unlocks new possibilities for disaster recovery.