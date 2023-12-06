Four Hundred Monitor, December 6

Jenny Thomas

As one year comes to a close, it’s natural to look ahead with anticipation of what the new one will bring. No matter your age, there’s something about rolling over the calendar that makes us take stock of our lives, reset goals, and make a plan for the year ahead. That applies to companies, too. For instance, one of the oldest names in computing is hoping to shape the future of, well, everything. Yes, our very own IBM is making big moves in quantum computing and AI that it hopes will pay off big in the new year, as you will see in our Top Stories below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Nature) Condor, the first 1,000-qubit chip, was debuted by IBM on Monday.

(The Wall Street Journal) Meta and IBM form an AI alliance.

(Barron’s) AI is driving IBM’s stock to its highest closing level since 2017.

(ALM Benefits Pro) IBM’s retirement changes may pave the comeback for pensions.

(CIO Magazine) Here’s 11 ways you can reduce IT costs quickly.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(ARCAD Software) The latest episode of the IBM i DevOps TechTalk Podcast delves into coding standards in modern software development. Discover the benefits, address RPG coding challenges, and learn how ARCAD streamlines the integration of best coding practices.

(COMMON) Calling all COMMON members, it’s time to renew your membership.

(Fortran) Time is running out for you to participate in the 2024 IBM i Marketplace Survey and have your voice heard. Please take a moment and take the survey.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 13-14, 2024 – Webinar – Gain in-depth IBM i education from FOCUS 2024, a series of half-day virtual workshops that deep dive into various IT topics. Learn more about each topic and ask questions from the recognized. Free for COMMON members.

May 23-23, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas – Save the date for POWERUp 2024. Register early during the Black Friday sale.

September 16-18, 2024 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

November 4-6, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada– Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.