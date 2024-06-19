Four Hundred Monitor, June 19

Jenny Thomas

Summer is upon us! I know this because I am writing from the road while on an RV adventure with my family. But just because I am on vacation doesn’t mean the news is also taking a break. In fact, there is a lot of activity in the IBM i ecosystem in the wake of COMMON’s POWERUp last month in Texas. In addition to the wall-to-wall coverage from ITJ’s very own Alex Woodie, we are seeing an uptick in announcements around the industry, as well as some more great learning opportunities that you can find on our Calendar below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(ComputerWorld) How many IT jobs are actually out there?

(PRWeb) StarWind introduces a backup cloud storage solution for IBM i systems.

(ITPro Today) A new IBM i security alliance from some familiar names.

(Yahoo!Finance) Avatier enters the IBM i identity management space.

(Data Center Knowledge) Connectria launches a cloud solution for the IBM i.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Precisely) This blog explains why mainframe and IBM i observability matter to IT.

(COMMON) The Call for Presentations for the 2024 COMMON NAViGATE conferences is open. Learn more here about the opportunities to present in Florida or Canada.

(New Generation Software) Get help planning your exit from IBM DB2 Web Query by watching this recorded webinar from NGS.

(LaserVault) This blog will encourage you not to wait to elevate your IBM i backup and recovery plan.

(Manta Technologies) Manta is celebrating 30 years of computer-based training by offering 20 percent off any course, series, or combination pack – including the complete IBM i Training Library. The sale ends July 31.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

June 25 – Webinar – Join LaserVault for an exclusive, 30-minute, free webinar and learn how to elevate your backup and recovery functions for IBM Power Systems by transitioning from traditional tape to virtual tape technology.

July 24-27 – Tustin, California – Experience four days of inspiration and innovation at OCEAN TechCon24. This year’s program includes an opening keynote by Liam Allan and Scott Forstie, AI Experts Panel Discussion, CIO Summit/Roundtable with Alan Seiden, a premier vendor solutions expo, and Saturday workshops! After a full day of training on Thursday evening, join in the fun at a Casino Night.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.