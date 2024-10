IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 39

Doug Bidwell

Brace yourself, there is lots of stuff going on in PTF Land this week. To begin with, there are three security vulnerabilities.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM HTTP Server (powered by Apache) for IBM i is vulnerable to a remote attacker causing a denial of service, executing arbitrary code, and mapping URLs to filesystem locations due to multiple vulnerabilities. You can find out more about this vulnerability at this link. The patches are as follows, by release:

7.5 SJ01738 SJ02179 7.4 SJ01739 SJ02177 7.3 SJ01752 SJ02176 7.2 SJ01751 SJ02130

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i (V6.1, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3) are affected by several vulnerabilities (CVE-2016-2183 and CVE-2016-6329), with more information at this link. The IBM i PTF numbers IBM i OS and options are:

Release 6.1 – MF62786, SI62465 Release 6.1.1 – MF62785 Release 7.1 – MF62779, SI62463, SI62623 Release 7.2 – MF62778, SI62464, SI62622 Release 7.3 – MF62780, SI62586, SI62622 5770UME CIM V1R3M0 supports IBM i 6.1 and 7.1 - SI62358 CIM V1R4M0 supports IBM i 6.1, 7.1, 7.2 and7.3 - SI62412

Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to stored cross-site scripting (CVE-2024-45073), with more information here. The affected products include IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 and 9.0.

Now, a note about Web Administration for IBM i. The Web Admin GUI product is being replaced by Web Administration tasks and functions within Navigator for i. Web Admin enhancements to IBM Navigator for i will be phased in over time. Web Admin GUI will be available until an end of service date is planned. More information at this link.

And finally, prevent extraneous change notifications to cluster Admin Domain. (Many thanks for the heads up, Alan.) Keep an eye out for a similar PTF for IBM i 7.4. Check out more about this issue at this link.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

TCP/IP

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPER’s (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

TCP/IP

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPER’s (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

TCP/IP

Tip O’ The Week: Disaster relief for Hurricanes Helene and Milton is crucial. Help if you can.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

Server: (IAS) servers on the IBM i OS, 687889

WebQuery: Release 2.4.0 PTFs and On-going Service, 6855671

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

Web Administration for IBM i, 7130983

Open Source: How to use ACS Open Source Package Management to Clone the IBM i Open Source Repository and Share it with other Systems, 7171764

PDI: How to Use Performance Data Investigator to Look at CPU, 7171926

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 10/05/24. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 07/12/24 MH01964 MB04443 MH01967 (When available)(read the recommendations) 7.4 10/01/24 MJ01744 DT397103 MJ02045 (When available)(read the recommendations) MJ01704 7.3 08/30/24 MJ00610 DT395533 MJ01742 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36