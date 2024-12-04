Four Hundred Monitor, December 4

Jenny Thomas

We made it! This is the final installment of Four Hundred Monitor in 2024. We have enjoyed following the news with you all year long, and while we are looking forward to more in 2025, we’re also looking forward to the holiday break. What can we expect in the new year? You’ll see in our top article below that IBM’s CEO is enthusiastic about the year ahead, and you don’t need a crystal ball to know that we will be talking about all things AI and GenAI. Our Calendar has dried up for now, but we expect it to start filling up quickly when we return in January. For now, read on for top stories for the week, and let us be the first to wish you a Happy New Year!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Yahoo!Finance) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna is looking forward to the next administration.

(ERP Today) IBM is teaming up to help businesses adopt responsible AI.

(New Scientist) Chip enthusiast will be excited about this quantum mash up.

(CIO Magazine) This article offers advice on how to avoid becoming obsolete.

(The Motley Fool) Will IBM’s slow and steady strategy make its stock a long-term winner?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

