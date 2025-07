IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 28

Doug Bidwell

We are still playing a “game of ketchup” after the Independence Day holiday in the United States. This week, we learn that IBM i Java Development Kit 11 64-bit VMs Fail with UnsatisfiedLinkError After IBM i Java Group PTF Apply. You can find out more about this issue at this link. The affected IBM i Java Group PTF levels are as follows:

IBM i 7.6: N/A – Java 11 64 bit not available.

IBM i 7.5: SF99955 level 15

IBM i 7.4: SF99665 level 28

IBM i 7.3: Not affected

As of July 9, IBM i JDK development is currently working on providing a PTF fix. IBM will update this document once a fix becomes available.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

HIPERs (High Impact Pervasive)

Performance Tools

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1

760 IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.3.0/v9.4.0

Temporary Storage PTFs

SAP Support Required PTF List for IBM i 7.6

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)None

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

Performance Tools

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5 (10.5.0.8)

Temporary Storage PTFs

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.5

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

Performance Tools

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 (10.5.0.8)

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

Performance Tools

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

Spreadsheet: Importing Data into OpenOffice Calc With the IBM Toolbox for Java JDBC Driver, 634709

Spreadsheet: Access DB2 for i from LibreOffice Calc, 7239294

I-HOSTING-I/VPM: How to create logical partition with IBM Navigator for i, 1163842

I-HOSTING-x/VPM: Create a Client Partition (i, AIX, or Linux) Hosted by an IBM i Server Partition using Enhanced Signon, 728717

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Power11 : IBM Power11 Scale-Out Servers: Introduction and Overview , SG248590 at https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/redpieces/pdfs/sg248590.pdf

Power11: IBM Power E1180_Introduction and Overview, SG248587 at https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/redpieces/pdfs/sg248587.pdf

Power11: IBM Power11 E1150 Introduction and Technical Overview, SG248589 at https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/redpieces/pdfs/sg248589.pdf

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

Rmv Media (tape,usb, opt): IBM i Removable Media Welcome page, 1105935

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 07/12/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 05/14/25 SJ04698 DT437849 SJ05538 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 05/14/25 SJ04446 DT437849 SJ05537 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27