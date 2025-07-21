Maxis Adds IBM i Support To Database Modernization Tool

Alex Woodie

Legacy applications are frequent targets for modernization efforts, but databases also need their share of TLC. One company that specializes in database modernization, Maxis Technology, recently announced support for IBM i and its integrated Db2 for i database with its flagship product, dubbed Alchemize.

Maxis Technology is an Eagle Rock, Missouri, company that specializes in database modernization. Founded by Steve Cornell in 2011, Maxis develops the Alchemize database power tool, which allows developers and engineers to automate a range of database tasks, including: data migration and loading; data mapping and archiving; data transformations and cleanup; fixing data quality issues; optimizing storage; and preparing a database for migration.

On July 16, Maxis announced the addition of support for the IBM i server with Alchemize. While the Alchemize tool itself runs on open systems like Linux, it connects to a variety of on-prem and cloud-based production servers via standard protocols. In the case of IBM i, it uses JDBC.

The goal is to help IBM i shops bring their databases into the modern realm, Maxis says. “This native support is aimed at helping enterprises modernize legacy workloads without requiring deep rewrites or major data structure changes, potentially streamlining what have historically been complex, high-risk projects,” the company says in its blog post announcing the IBM i support last week.

One of Maxis’s specialties is helping customers modernize their data workloads by migrating them to cloud platforms, such as Snowflake and Databricks. Alchemize provides a framework for automating the various tasks involved with such a migration, such as mapping data fields, reverse engineering queries, archiving data, and converting code.

To that end, the company says it can recognize the specific syntax and nuances of Db2 for i, which Maxis says will reduce the translation overhead and optimize translated queries. As a unified data management framework, Alchemize can enable customers to keep existing databases, such as Db2 for i, running while at the same time preparing for an eventual database migration.

Maxis seems to recognize that the IBM i server occupies a unique spot in the legacy system hierarchy, as the IBM server continues to successfully power many businesses, while at the same time, frequently needs some attention and in some cases, a full-blown modernization.

“IBM i is far from obsolete; in fact, it’s still central to operations in many large organizations,” Maxis says in its blog post. “For businesses considering modernization but hesitant to touch stable IBM i workloads, this announcement may lower the barrier to entry, enabling gradual transformation while preserving trusted systems.

Alchemize can help automate many of the tasks that would normally fall to database engineers, such data mapping and discovery, which the company says is often the most time consuming and expensive portion of data project activities. By helping customers to cleanse, purge, normalize, and archive their data, the tool can save customers upwards of 80 percent off the cost of manual data management tasks.

In addition to Db2 for i and Db2 for LUW, Alchemize supports Oracle, Postgres, SAP Hana, MariaDB, MySQL, Neo4j, MongoDB, and Redis, among other data stores. The company counts customers such as Honeywell, Walmart, GE, Baker Hughes, and Avon, among other customers.

For more information on Maxis Technology and Alchemize, see alchemize.io/.

RELATED STORIES

How IBM Improved The Database With IBM i 7.6

Why You Should Hire An IBM i Database Engineer

Query Supervisor Gives Database Engineers New Power

TRs Deliver Database and SQL Updates for Every IBM i User

Insurer Chooses IBM i Database Re-Engineering Over Migration