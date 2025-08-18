The Price Tweaking Continues For Power Systems
August 18, 2025 Timothy Prickett Morgan
I have said it before and I will say it again: If you think you can keep track of IBM’s pricing for hardware, software, and services given all the ups and downs with pricing, you have a better encyclopedic mind and spreadsheet than we do.
In recent weeks, Big Blue has been at it again with the red grease pencil, making changes in the Power Systems and Storage hardware product lines. Both of the price changes we report on today actually were announced in early July and took effect immediately. They were buried in our torrent of email and I didn’t see them until I did a manual review of IBM’s announcements upon our return from vacation in northern Michigan – yes, they let Nittany Lions and Buckeyes cross the state border and spend some time on the lakes and rivers – and from dropping our middle daughter off at college. (It has been a busy couple of months. And for the curious, Chloe is attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study history with a desire to teach. History might be the most important thing any of us can study right now. Perhaps medicine.)
In any event, in announcement letter AD25-1246, dated July 1, IBM did another one of those foreign exchange price normalizations for the Power Systems and Storage divisions. The price cuts range from a low of 1 percent for South Africa to a high of 9.9 percent for Sweden as follows:
- South Africa, -1.0 percent
- Hong Kong, -1.1 percent
- China, -1.4 percent
- India, -2.1 percent
- Thailand, -3.0 percent
- Brunei, -3.3 percent
- Singapore, -3.3 percent
- Canada, -3.8 percent
- Philippines, -3.8 percent
- South Korea, -4.2 percent
- New Zealand, -4.9 percent
- Poland, -5.1 percent
- Japan, -5.2 percent
- Malaysia, -5.4 percent
- United Kingdom, -6.5 percent
- Switzerland, -6.7 percent
- Taiwan, -7.4 percent
- Morocco, -7.7 percent
- Norway, -8.0 percent
- Denmark, -9.0 percent
- European Union, -9.1 percent
- Czech Republic, -9.5 percent
- Sweden, -9.9 percent
The price changes affect Power9 and Power10 systems as well as the full complement of flash, disk, and tape storage sold by IBM around the world. The full set of hardware that are effected by this price decrease is listed in this spreadsheet.
In announcement letter AD25-1253, IBM cut the price to zero for registrations on Power Software listed under a slew of product numbers from 5771-Z11 to 5775-Z12. Prices used to range from $1,783 for a one-year registration to $7,753 for a five year registration. But here’s the funny bit: Damned if we can find out what this software actually is from the Sales Manual. If you know, let us know and we will append. The link for the feature codes is here.
RELATED STORIES
Now, IBM Is Jacking Up Hardware Maintenance Prices
Big Blue Raises IBM i License Transfer Fees, Other Prices
IBM i License Transfer Deal Comes To The Power S812 Mini (2017)
More Servers Added to the IBM i License Transfer Deal (2011)
Is IBM Going To Raise Prices On Power10 Expert Care?
Maybe It Was April Fools In Some Cases: Price Cuts For Selected Power Systems
More Not April Fools: Even More Price Hikes For Power Systems
IBM Announcements: Service Price Hikes, HANA Iron As A Service, Rust for AIX And Maybe PASE, And More
IBM Boosts Prices Even Further Outside The United States
IBM Hikes Hardware, Software, And Services Prices
IBM Hardware, Software, And Support Prices Hiked
IBM “Harmonizes” Power Systems, Storage, And Software Prices Upward
Big Blue Tweaks IBM i Pricing Ahead Of Subscription Model
More Price Hikes From IBM, Now For High End Storage
There Were Actually More Power Systems Price Hikes Than We Thought
Inflation Finally Comes To IBM i Platform Prices
April Fools, Or Not: IBM Raises Power Systems Prices
For The Prices They Are A-Changin’
Final IBM i Software Maintenance Price Increases Released
Big Blue Raises IBM i Software Maintenance Fees Modestly
Big Blue Jacks Software Maintenance Prices For IBM i
IBM Holds i 6.1 Prices Steady, Slashes Application Server Fees