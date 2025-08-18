IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 31 And 32
August 18, 2025 Doug Bidwell
We are finally getting back to the normal cadence for the IBM i PTF Guide by doubling up editions to get everything current. Our apologies for the asynchronous delays, which were caused by vacations that we actually took here at IT Jungle for once.
Number 30 of the Guide was put together on August 2. There were two security vulnerabilities to cope with.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is affected by arbitrary code execution (CVE-2025-36038), with more information at this link. Affected products include IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 and 9.0.
Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by multiple vulnerabilities in International Components for Unicode (ICU) option 39 [CVE-2017-14952 CVE-2011-4599 CVE-2017-17484]. There is more information about this vulnerability here. Read the document for fix and sanitizing pointers.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since the August 2 edition:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- WebSphere Application Server V8.5
PTF Groups 7.5:
- WebSphere Application Server V8.5
PTF Groups 7.4:
- WebSphere Application Server V8.5
PTF Groups 7.3:
- WebSphere Application Server V8.5
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- System: 7.6 Memo to Users, N/A
- System: 7.5 Memo to Users, N/A
- System: 7.4 Memo to Users, N/A
- System: 7.3 Memo to Users, N/A
- System: 7.2 Memo to Users, N/A
- System: 7.1 Memo to Users, N/A
- System: 6.1 Memo to Users, N/A
- System: 5.4 Memo to Users, N/A
- Blue Diamond: Blue Diamond, Customer diagnostic data upload instructions, 666503
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- DCM: Heritage Digital Certificate Manager Enable and Disable Instructions, 6837767
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 08/02/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
That brings us to Volume 27, Number 32, which was put together on August 9. First just a weird thing. We were working on upgrading a partition from IBM i 7.5 to IBM i 7.6 and we ran into the following issues: Firmware needed to be upgraded before proceeding – see the PRUV for details.
There were also four additional security vulnerabilities. ( ( Sigh ) )
One: Security Bulletin: A vulnerability in IBM Java SDK affects IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to the July 2025 CPU. The link for more information is here. Affected products and versions are: WebSphere Application Server Liberty Continuous delivery, WebSphere Application Server 9.0, and WebSphere Application Server 8.5.
Two: Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by an authenticated user gaining elevated privileges due to a web session hijacking vulnerability in IBM Digital Certificate Manager for i [CVE-2025-36119]. The link for more information is there. The IBM i PTF number for 5770-SS1 Option 34 contains the fix for the vulnerability. The patches are as follows:
IBM i Release, 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.6 SJ06558 7.5 SJ06557 7.4 SJ06552 7.3 SJ06550
Three: Security bulletin: Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by a timing attack, handling signals in an unsafe manner, and uncontrolled memory consumption due to vulnerabilities in OpenSSH [CVE-2024-39894, CVE-2024-6387, CVE-2025-26466]. The link for more information is thus. The IBM i 5733-SC1 PTF number SJ06522 resolves the vulnerability for IBM i 7.6.
Four: Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by stack based buffer overflow and unspecified vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i [CVE-2025-21587, CVE-2025-30698, CVE-2025-4447]. The link for more information is where? Right here. 5770-JV1PTF Group Number and Level, PTF Numbers:
7.6 SJ06025 SJ06429 SJ06489 SJ06490 SJ06567 SJ06568 SJ06621 SJ06743 7.5 SF99955 Level 16 7.4 SF99665 Level 29 7.3 SF99725 Level 38
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level as of August 9:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.5:
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.4:
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.3:
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310
- QMGTOOLS
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- LicKey: Products are no longer listed in WRKLICINF but show in DSPLICKEY or CALL QSFWINV, 7066410
- JRNRCV: Automate journal receiver (*JRNRCV) deletion, 742663
- HTTP: How to run HTTP Apache in its own subsystem, 645335
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- MustGather: Testcase for VIOS Crash or VIOS Hang Condition, 629195
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- DCM/TLS: Enabling TLS for IBM Digital Certificate Manager for i (DCM), 6615667
- TLS: Configuring Telnet & Host Servers for Server Authentication with TLS for the First Time, 683623
- TLS: How to Enable Transport Layer Security (TLS) for the IBM Web Administration Server (HTTPAdmin), 635463
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 08/09/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32
August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22
June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21
May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20
May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19
May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18
May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17
April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16
April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15
April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14
March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13
March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12
March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11
March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10
March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9
February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8
February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7
February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6
February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5
January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4
January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3
January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2
January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1
December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53
December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53
December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52
December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51
December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50
December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49
November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48
November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47
November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46
November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45
October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44
October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43
October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42
October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41
September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40
September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39
September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38
September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37
September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36
August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35
August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34
August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33