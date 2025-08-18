IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 31 And 32

Doug Bidwell

We are finally getting back to the normal cadence for the IBM i PTF Guide by doubling up editions to get everything current. Our apologies for the asynchronous delays, which were caused by vacations that we actually took here at IT Jungle for once.

Number 30 of the Guide was put together on August 2. There were two security vulnerabilities to cope with.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is affected by arbitrary code execution (CVE-2025-36038), with more information at this link. Affected products include IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 and 9.0.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by multiple vulnerabilities in International Components for Unicode (ICU) option 39 [CVE-2017-14952 CVE-2011-4599 CVE-2017-17484]. There is more information about this vulnerability here. Read the document for fix and sanitizing pointers.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since the August 2 edition:

PTF Groups 7.6:

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

PTF Groups 7.5:

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

PTF Groups 7.4:

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

PTF Groups 7.3:

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

System: 7.6 Memo to Users, N/A

System: 7.5 Memo to Users, N/A

System: 7.4 Memo to Users, N/A

System: 7.3 Memo to Users, N/A

System: 7.2 Memo to Users, N/A

System: 7.1 Memo to Users, N/A

System: 6.1 Memo to Users, N/A

System: 5.4 Memo to Users, N/A

Blue Diamond: Blue Diamond, Customer diagnostic data upload instructions, 666503

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

DCM: Heritage Digital Certificate Manager Enable and Disable Instructions, 6837767

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 08/02/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

That brings us to Volume 27, Number 32, which was put together on August 9. First just a weird thing. We were working on upgrading a partition from IBM i 7.5 to IBM i 7.6 and we ran into the following issues: Firmware needed to be upgraded before proceeding – see the PRUV for details.

There were also four additional security vulnerabilities. ( ( Sigh ) )

One: Security Bulletin: A vulnerability in IBM Java SDK affects IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to the July 2025 CPU. The link for more information is here. Affected products and versions are: WebSphere Application Server Liberty Continuous delivery, WebSphere Application Server 9.0, and WebSphere Application Server 8.5.

Two: Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by an authenticated user gaining elevated privileges due to a web session hijacking vulnerability in IBM Digital Certificate Manager for i [CVE-2025-36119]. The link for more information is there. The IBM i PTF number for 5770-SS1 Option 34 contains the fix for the vulnerability. The patches are as follows:

IBM i Release, 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.6 SJ06558 7.5 SJ06557 7.4 SJ06552 7.3 SJ06550

Three: Security bulletin: Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by a timing attack, handling signals in an unsafe manner, and uncontrolled memory consumption due to vulnerabilities in OpenSSH [CVE-2024-39894, CVE-2024-6387, CVE-2025-26466]. The link for more information is thus. The IBM i 5733-SC1 PTF number SJ06522 resolves the vulnerability for IBM i 7.6.

Four: Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by stack based buffer overflow and unspecified vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i [CVE-2025-21587, CVE-2025-30698, CVE-2025-4447]. The link for more information is where? Right here. 5770-JV1PTF Group Number and Level, PTF Numbers:

7.6 SJ06025 SJ06429 SJ06489 SJ06490 SJ06567 SJ06568 SJ06621 SJ06743 7.5 SF99955 Level 16 7.4 SF99665 Level 29 7.3 SF99725 Level 38

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level as of August 9:

PTF Groups 7.6:

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.9, Bld Id 5310

QMGTOOLS

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

LicKey: Products are no longer listed in WRKLICINF but show in DSPLICKEY or CALL QSFWINV, 7066410

JRNRCV: Automate journal receiver (*JRNRCV) deletion, 742663

HTTP: How to run HTTP Apache in its own subsystem, 645335

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

MustGather: Testcase for VIOS Crash or VIOS Hang Condition, 629195

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

DCM/TLS: Enabling TLS for IBM Digital Certificate Manager for i (DCM), 6615667

TLS: Configuring Telnet & Host Servers for Server Authentication with TLS for the First Time, 683623

TLS: How to Enable Transport Layer Security (TLS) for the IBM Web Administration Server (HTTPAdmin), 635463

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 08/09/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32

August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31

July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30

July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32