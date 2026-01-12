IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 49 Through 52
January 12, 2026 Doug Bidwell
Welcome to 2026! And to start the year off for the IBM i PTF Guide, we will wrap up four weeks of patches for and notes about the IBM i platform from 2025.
So, let’s start with Volume 27, Number 49 and then roll forward. Here, we have one security vulnerability and one notice. First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty are affected by SMTP injection due to Jakarta Mail (CVE-2025-7962), which you can read more about here. There is a vulnerability in the Jakarta Mail library which affects IBM WebSphere Application Server traditional. JavaMail and affects WebSphere Application Server Liberty with the javaMail-1.5, javaMail-1.6, mail-2.0, or mail-2.1 feature enabled. Affected products are:
- IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0
- IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5
- IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty 17.0.0.3 – 25.0.0.11
Then, there is a note about the status of IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Repository, which you can read about at this link. This flash note documents the status of the IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Repository that is accessed by WebSphere Liberty’s install utility during installation and upgrade of Liberty features.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published on December 9, 2025:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
PTF Groups 7.5:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
PTF Groups 7.4:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
PTF Groups 7.3:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
PTF Groups 7.2:
- None
Tip ‘O The Week: Get a checkup before the year gets crazy and you can’t find the time.
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- System/Auditjrn: Setting Up Security Auditing, 637177
- PowerVS: Adding, removing and resizing disks in PowerVS, 7171877
- NetServer: NetServer Best Practices, 685099
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives for the week of 12/06/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 10/17/25 SJ06793 DT453552 SJ07607 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 10/22/25 SJ06924 DT453939 SJ07685 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
And now, we go to Volume 27, Number 50. There were three security vulnerabilities that week.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty are affected by cross-site scripting (CVE-2025-12635), with more information about it at this link. Affected products are:
- IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0
- IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5
- IBM WebSphere Application Server – Liberty 17.0.0.3 – 25.0.0.12
Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM OmniFind Text Search Server for DB2 for i is affected by multiple vulnerabilities. [CVE-2017-15691, CVE-2024-47072, CVE-2024-45492, CVE-2024-25269, CVE-2024-36052], with more information here. Affected releases:
IBM OmniFind Text Search Server for DB2 for i Release 5733-OMF
IBM i Release OmniFind Release PTF 7.6 1.7 SJ08264 7.5 1.6 SJ08272 7.4 1.5 J0827
Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by an out-of-bounds read and write in OpenSSL [CVE-2025-9230], with more about it here. Affected products and versions and their patches are:
IBM i Release 5733-SC1 PTF Number(s) 7.6 SJ08215 7.5 SJ08214 7.4 SJ08213 7.3 SJ08213 7.2 SJ08213
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since Volume 27, Number 49:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Defective PTFs
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.5:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Defective PTFs
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.4:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.3:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- QMGTOOLS
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.2:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- Emulation: Securing Options in the SYS REQ Menu, 683141
- BRMS: BRMS Backup Job Schedule Entries Not Seen in BRMS, 645827
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- iAccess: Receiving MSGLM0017 or CWBLM0017 RC2=28 Error When Trying to Start 5250 or Data Transfer, 638307
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives for the week of 12/13/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 12/09/25 MJ07437 DT457460 MJ08279 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
That brings us to Volume 27, Number 51, which had two security issues and a slew of patches to the IBM i operating system releases.
First, we had Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by a cross-site scripting vulnerability in Navigator for i [CVE-2024-47875], with more information here. Affected releases and patches are:
IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number(s) 7.6 SJ07431 7.5 SJ07434 7.4 SJ07439 7.3 SJ07451
Second, we have PH68817:IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty are affected by cross-site scripting (CVE-2025-12635), with more about it at this link. PH68817 resolves the following problem. ERROR DESCRIPTION: Confidential for Security Integrity interim fix CVE-2025-12635.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since Volume 27, Number 50:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- 760 IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.3.0/v9.4.0
- SAP Support Required PTF List for IBM i 7.6
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.5:
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0
- SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.5
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.4:
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0
- SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.3:
- MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.3
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.2:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- SPT: IBM System Planning Tool for Power processor-based systems, 632531
- ESS: Entitled Systems Support, N/A
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives for the week of 12/20/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 12/09/25 MJ07437 DT457460 MJ08279 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
In Volume 27, Number 52, which wrapped up 2025, there were no security vulnerabilities or other things to report, but there were some patches to the operating system stack.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level at that point:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Performance Tools
- IBM HTTP Server for i
PTF Groups 7.5:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Performance Tools
PTF Groups 7.4:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Performance Tools
PTF Groups 7.3:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Performance Tools
PTF Groups 7.2:
- 720 Group HIPER at https://www.ibm.com/mysupport/s/fix-information/aDr3p000000gHFJ/fi0064653?language=en_US&myns=swgother&mynp=OCSSC5L9&mync=E&cm_sp=swgother-_-OCSSC5L9-_-E
- 720 Group Security at https://www.ibm.com/mysupport/s/fix-information/aDr3p000000gHc4/fi0064883?language=en_US&myns=swgother&mynp=OCSSC5L9&mync=E&cm_sp=swgother-_-OCSSC5L9-_-E
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 12/27/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 12/09/25 MJ07437 DT457460 MJ08279 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52
December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51
December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50
November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48
November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47
November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46
November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45
November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44
October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43
October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42
October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41
October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40
September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39
September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38
September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37
September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36
August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35
August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34
August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33
August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32
August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22
June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21
May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20
May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19
May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18
May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17
April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16
April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15
April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14
March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13
March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12
March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11
March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10
March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9
February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8
February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7
February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6
February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5
January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4
January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3
January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2
January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1
December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53
December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52
December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51
December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50