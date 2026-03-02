IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Number 9
March 2, 2026 Doug Bidwell
Welcome to March. You have five security vulnerabilities to take care of. The good news is that there is not a lot of other PTF stuff you have to worry about if you are on IBM i 7.3 through IBM i 7.6. There are Group HIPER and Group Security updates for IBM i 7.2, which is still under extended support.
Let’s go through the security vulnerabilities to start, as we usually do.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Rational Developer for i is affected by a memory exhaustion loop (CVE-2024-4068), which you can read about here. (And for the record, I think I am affected by a memory exhaustion loop. . . . ) The affected releases are Rational Developer for i 9.8 and 9.9.
Second, we have Security Bulletin: Multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Rational Developer for i ( CVE-2025-48734, CVE-2025-53057), with more information about this here. This vulnerability affects Rational Developer for i 9.8.
Third, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in IBM Java SDK affects IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to CVE-2026-1188, with more details available at this link. The affected products are:
Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0 IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5.0.0 - 8.5.5.28 IBM WebSphere Application Server - Liberty Continuous delivery
Fourth, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty could provide weaker than expected security (CVE-2025-14923), with more information at this link right here. This vulnerability is an issue with IBM WebSphere Application Server-Liberty, versions 17.0.0.3 through 26.0.0.2.
And finally, fifth, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty are affected by a denial of service due to jose4j (CVE-2024-29371), with more information at this link. The affected products for this vulnerability are:
Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0 IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 IBM WebSphere Application Server - Liberty 21.0.0.3 - 26.0.0.2
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.3.0/v9.4.0
PTF Groups 7.5:
- IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0
PTF Groups 7.4:
- MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0
PTF Groups 7.3:
- MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265
PTF Groups 7.2:
- 720 Group HIPER, with more information at this link
- 720 Group Security, with more information at that link
Tip O’ The Week: The last two digits of the Win App ACS download is the Version of the ODBC driver. See the link in the ACS_NAV Tab!
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- DTAQ: Restore Operation Fails with CPD2415 when Restoring DTAQ type objects, 7261234
- SPOOL/QSPL: How to download spool files – Small, Medium, Large – and in the correct ASCII format, 737945
- MAIL/MSF/SMTP: Configuring MSF/SMTP on the IBM i, 641533
- MAIL/MSF/SMTP: SNDSMTPEMM Command Instructions, 684751
- MAIL/MSF/SMTP: How to Query the MSF Journal to Find Specific Entries, 686189
- PTF: Required PTFs for Upgrading to IBM i 7.4, 3032649
- PTF: Required PTFs for Upgrading to IBM i 7.5, 6248359
- PTF: Required PTFs for Upgrading to IBM i 7.6, 7176506
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- WAS: How to Manually Associate an Apache HTTP Server with a WebSphere Application Server Profile, 643217
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 02/28/26. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 01/15/26 SJ08112 DT460154 xxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
With that, we are caught up. Finally.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
February 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 09
February 21, 2026: Volume 28, Number 08
February 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 07
February 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 06
January 31, 2026: Volume 28, Number 05
January 24, 2026: Volume 28, Number 04
January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03
January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02
January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01
December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52
December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51
December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50
November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48
November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47
November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46
November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45
November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44
October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43
October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42
October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41
October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40
September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39
September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38
September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37
September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36
August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35
August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34
August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33
August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32
August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22
June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21
May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20
May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19
May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18
May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17
April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16
April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15
April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14
March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13
March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12
March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11
March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10
March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9
February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8
February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7
February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6