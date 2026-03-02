IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Number 9

Doug Bidwell

Welcome to March. You have five security vulnerabilities to take care of. The good news is that there is not a lot of other PTF stuff you have to worry about if you are on IBM i 7.3 through IBM i 7.6. There are Group HIPER and Group Security updates for IBM i 7.2, which is still under extended support.

Let’s go through the security vulnerabilities to start, as we usually do.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Rational Developer for i is affected by a memory exhaustion loop (CVE-2024-4068), which you can read about here. (And for the record, I think I am affected by a memory exhaustion loop. . . . ) The affected releases are Rational Developer for i 9.8 and 9.9.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: Multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Rational Developer for i ( CVE-2025-48734, CVE-2025-53057), with more information about this here. This vulnerability affects Rational Developer for i 9.8.

Third, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in IBM Java SDK affects IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to CVE-2026-1188, with more details available at this link. The affected products are:

Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0 IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5.0.0 - 8.5.5.28 IBM WebSphere Application Server - Liberty Continuous delivery

Fourth, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty could provide weaker than expected security (CVE-2025-14923), with more information at this link right here. This vulnerability is an issue with IBM WebSphere Application Server-Liberty, versions 17.0.0.3 through 26.0.0.2.

And finally, fifth, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty are affected by a denial of service due to jose4j (CVE-2024-29371), with more information at this link. The affected products for this vulnerability are:

Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0 IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 IBM WebSphere Application Server - Liberty 21.0.0.3 - 26.0.0.2

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.3.0/v9.4.0

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0

PTF Groups 7.4:

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

PTF Groups 7.3:

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265

PTF Groups 7.2:

Tip O’ The Week: The last two digits of the Win App ACS download is the Version of the ODBC driver. See the link in the ACS_NAV Tab!

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

DTAQ: Restore Operation Fails with CPD2415 when Restoring DTAQ type objects, 7261234

SPOOL/QSPL: How to download spool files – Small, Medium, Large – and in the correct ASCII format, 737945

MAIL/MSF/SMTP: Configuring MSF/SMTP on the IBM i, 641533

MAIL/MSF/SMTP: SNDSMTPEMM Command Instructions, 684751

MAIL/MSF/SMTP: How to Query the MSF Journal to Find Specific Entries, 686189

PTF: Required PTFs for Upgrading to IBM i 7.4, 3032649

PTF: Required PTFs for Upgrading to IBM i 7.5, 6248359

PTF: Required PTFs for Upgrading to IBM i 7.6, 7176506

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

WAS: How to Manually Associate an Apache HTTP Server with a WebSphere Application Server Profile, 643217

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 02/28/26. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 01/15/26 SJ08112 DT460154 xxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

With that, we are caught up. Finally.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

February 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 09

February 21, 2026: Volume 28, Number 08

February 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 07

February 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 06

January 31, 2026: Volume 28, Number 05

January 24, 2026: Volume 28, Number 04

January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03

January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02

January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01

December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52

December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51

December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50

November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48

November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47

November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46

November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45

November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44

October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43

October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42

October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41

October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40

September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39

September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38

September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37

September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36

August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35

August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34

August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33

August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32

August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31

July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30

July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5