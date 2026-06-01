From Green Screens To Smart Factories: Explaining DevOps To The Next Gen IBM i Developers

Gaurav Khanna

Over the past few years, many IBM i teams have encountered a surprising challenge when onboarding new developers. It isn’t platform complexity. It isn’t system performance. And it certainly isn’t reliability. The challenge is explaining how modern software development practices – things like CI/CD pipelines, automated testing, and centralized repositories – fit into traditional IBM i development workflows.

This gap often shows from both directions. For developers who grew up with Git and cloud-native tools, concepts like manual object promotion and library-based deployment can feel unfamiliar. At the same time, experienced IBM i professionals often hear terms like “shift-left testing” or “DevOps pipelines” and wonder how those ideas apply to a platform that has been successfully running business-critical workloads for decades.

One useful way to understand this shift is to look beyond the software industry to the highly automated logistics warehouses that power modern e-commerce.

The Secure Warehouse: Centralized Source Control

Imagine a modern logistics warehouse where every item entering the facility is immediately scanned, cataloged, and stored in a centralized location. Nothing is allowed to exist outside the system because that would create confusion and risk. Software development needs the same discipline.

In many traditional IBM i environments, developers often keep local copies of source code or maintain multiple versions across different libraries. Over time, this leads to the classic question: “Which version is the correct one?”

A modern DevOps platform acts like that secure warehouse. Every source component is stored in a centralized repository where changes are tracked, cataloged, and versioned. Just as a warehouse inventory system prevents lost packages, centralized source control prevents lost software versions.

The Automated Assembly Line: CI/CD pipelines

Now imagine the inside of a smart factory. Raw materials arrive at one end of the building, and an automated conveyor system moves parts through stations like assembly, inspection, packaging, and shipping. No one manually carries parts between stations. The system handles the flow automatically. That’s exactly how CI/CD pipelines work.

Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment pipelines automatically move code through stages such as build, testing, staging, and production. Instead of manually promoting objects between libraries, the pipeline ensures each step happens in the correct order with the proper approvals.

Just like a conveyor belt in a factory, the pipeline ensures that every component follows the same predictable path.

Several modern DevOps platforms now bring these capabilities to the IBM i ecosystem. Tools like Rocket® DevOps provide automated pipelines that move code through build, testing, and deployment stages without manual intervention.

The Quality Control Scanner: Shift-Left Testing

In older manufacturing environments, quality inspection often happened at the very end of the process. If a defect was found, the entire product had to be rebuilt.

Modern factories do things differently. Sensors and scanners inspect parts immediately as they’re produced. Defects are caught early, preventing flawed components from moving further down the assembly line.

DevOps applies the same idea through a concept called shift-left testing. Instead of waiting until the end of development to run tests, automated tests run early and frequently throughout the development cycle.

By catching issues early, teams avoid costly late-stage surprises.

The Paperless Audit Trail: Compliance And Visibility

Modern logistics operations track every movement of every package. A digital record shows who handled the package, when it moved, where it traveled, and who approved its shipment.

Software development is no different. Organizations must often demonstrate compliance with standards such as SOC2 or Sarbanes-Oxley.

DevOps platforms automatically generate audit trails showing exactly how software moved from development to production. Instead of searching through emails or spreadsheets, compliance reports can be generated instantly.

The Fleet Dispatcher: Multi-System Deployment

Consider the role of a logistics dispatcher. In a modern distribution system, thousands of delivery trucks can be sent across multiple cities simultaneously, all coordinated from a single control center.

Large IBM i environments face a similar challenge. Organizations often operate multiple IBM i systems across development, testing, and production environments. Manually keeping these systems in sync can quickly become complex and prone to errors.

DevOps automation simplifies this by allowing teams to deploy changes across multiple systems simultaneously, ensuring every environment stays aligned.

The Next Evolution: AI In The DevOps Factory

Modern logistics hubs are already using artificial intelligence. AI systems monitor warehouse operations, predict bottlenecks, and even detect defects before products leave the assembly line. Software development is beginning to follow the same path.

Newer solutions are exploring how AI can assist development teams. For instance, platforms like Rocket DevOps are introducing capabilities to generate automated unit tests for RPG applications, helping teams improve testing coverage with minimal manual effort.

Rather than requiring developers to manually create large sets of test cases, AI can analyze existing program logic and produce test scenarios that validate different execution paths.

If DevOps transformed the automation of software delivery, AI could define the next frontier: automation of software validation. For IBM i teams facing a growing skills gap, these capabilities could dramatically reduce the effort required to maintain and modernize critical applications.

Gaurav Khanna is a senior principal QA engineer at Rocket Software and a 2026 IBM Champion. He works extensively with IBM i technologies, specializing in DevOps automation, high availability, and modernization solutions. Gaurav brings a strong track record of advancing and assuring the quality of enterprise software platforms relied upon by IBM i customers around the world.