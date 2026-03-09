Why You Need To Think About Offsite Data Protection

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Many of you do tape backups as part of your disaster recovery plan, and some of you only have tape backups as your only disaster recovery plan. Tape drives have their place, just like disk arrays do. But in the 21st century, two decades after cloud compute and storage went mainstream, it really is time for you to get an offsite data protection plan together that is a little faster and more interactive than recovery from tape backups.

Tape is fine, but it simply is not enough. In a modern world where people or increasingly AI agents can hack into your machines and create all kinds of havoc, and perhaps even cause a business-killing event, you need offsite data protection. It really isn’t a question. It is more of a statement.

If you are trying to justify the addition of offsite data protection to your security and backup regimen, then you need to take a look at a new whitepaper put together by the analysts at HyperFRAME Research. No matter what solution you pick to get offsite data protection for your Power Systems, the arguments for it are all the same and can help you make the case why your company needs it – and not only can afford it, but can’t afford to not have it. You can download the whitepaper at this link, and we think you will be happy if you do.