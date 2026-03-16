We Need To Get A Little Insight From You

Timothy Prickett Morgan

There are a lot of shops that backup their systems to tape and then store tapes offsite, or they use cloud backup services that accomplish the same feat.

We don’t judge, but we do need to understand what you do, why you do it, and how well this strategy works for you. And to that end, we are working with FalconStor, which provides offsite data protection services for the IBM i platform, to survey readers of The Four Hundred.

The survey only takes a few minutes and will give us insight into what is really going on out there in IBM i Land. We appreciate you for taking the survey, which you can do at this link: https://tinyurl.com/5a75vyy8.

Thanks, as always, for reading The Four Hundred and your participation when we ask for it.