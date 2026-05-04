From Migration To Maturity: The Cloud Reality For IBM i Shops

Doug McMaster

IBM i teams don’t need to be convinced that modernization matters. Modernization should acknowledge why IBM i continues to power critical business operations: its predictable performance, tightly integrated environment, and strong security – especially when properly managed. While cloud initiatives are often framed with the assumption that everything must move, that approach is rarely the most effective starting point for IBM i environments.

As cloud adoption has matured, a more grounded perspective has emerged. The real shift isn’t about infrastructure –it’s about the operating model. Most challenges don’t stem from technical limitations, but from misaligned expectations around cost, security responsibilities, architecture, and ownership.

And that’s why many “cloud around IBM i” initiatives stall after the go-live. As IT Jungle readers already know, the true measure of success shows up after production goes live, when the bills arrive, the audits start asking harder questions, and the first cross-platform incident tests the runbooks.

The common pattern surrounding “Cloud around IBM i,” and why it gets bumpy, is that most IBM i organizations don’t begin by replatforming the core. They start by moving adjacent workloads, like analytics, reporting, customer portals, middleware, dev/test, and disaster recovery, into private, hybrid, or public cloud consumption models. That approach is rational; however, the trouble starts when the old operating assumptions ride along with the new environment.

CloudSAFE, a public cloud and private cloud services provider, supports full spectrum, cross platform-based workloads being transformed into a cloud environment or exploring hybrid models. For what follows we focus upon six “reality checks” that show up most often as translated into IBM i terms.

Cost shock: Cloud is cheaper only when you run it that way.

Hybrid and multicloud environments introduce the possibility for tool sprawl, monitoring blind spots, and blurred incident ownership. Mean time to resolution often increases during early cloud stages as teams learn new failure modes. Operational maturity in the cloud requires new disciplines: site reliability engineering, automation-first tooling, and runbooks that assume distributed failure rather than centralized control. It is critical to control cost and schedule risks by consulting closely with your cloud provider and associated business partners to identify areas where transition can introduce costs, complexity, and how they will be managed.

CloudSAFE has found that most surprises typically come from everything around the IBM i core:

Lift-and-shift VMs running 24×7 because they support batch-like integration patterns

Overprovisioned compute and storage “just in case”

No accountability for consumption, i.e., projects spin up resources, but nobody owns the meter

Surprise charges tied to backups and data movement

Note to self: if IBM i costs are steady and cloud costs are jumpy, the cloud architecture is probably mimicking on-prem behavior only now it’s metered. What changes at maturity is that FinOps becomes a discipline, not a tool – tagging, ownership, budgets, and a monthly cadence that forces teams to connect architecture decisions to financial outcomes. CloudSAFE introduced some FinOps-related learnings in a previous IT Jungle article: You Are Much More Than Power Systems, And So Are We.

Security confusion: IBM i is strong – hybrid identity is where cracks appear.

Another common misconception surfaces around security. Cloud providers secure the infrastructure. Customers secure everything deployed on top of it. In practice, the line blurs quickly, especially in hybrid environments. IAM sprawl, inconsistent access controls, legacy security tools, and compliance complexity all introduce new risk vectors. Meanwhile, threat actors increasingly target identity misconfigurations rather than perimeter defenses.

The irony is that cloud makes strong security possible but only with discipline. Many security failures attributed to “the cloud” are, in reality, failures of governance and design. IBM i teams are used to a tightly governed model. Hybrid environments can dilute that clarity:

IAM sprawl and permission creep in cloud services

Inconsistent security policy across hybrid environments

Compliance audits that feel harder, not easier, because evidence is distributed

The painful insight is that many cloud security failures are governance failures. The hybrid cloud maturity move is demonstrated when the platform can support strong controls, but only if identity, logging, and policy enforcement are standardized end-to-end. This is where consultative architecture assurance early on pays dividends over time. For example, CloudSAFE manages many different client’s hybrid environments and offers ease of reporting and audit services capabilities.

Architecture debt: “We’re paying cloud prices for batch behavior.”

Perhaps the most frustrating discovery for technology leaders is that cloud rarely delivers its full value without application change. Monolithic applications, tightly coupled databases, and static capacity assumptions don’t benefit from elasticity. They simply cost more to run in a consumption‑based model.

IBM i shops feel this when they “modernize around the core” by recreating familiar patterns:

Replication everywhere instead of purposeful data products

Tight coupling between cloud apps and the system of record

Synchronous integrations that introduce latency and fragility

The result is the line you hear in every mid-market cloud postmortem: “We’re paying cloud prices for on‑prem behavior.” With CloudSAFE’s private cloud experience, you can get build to suit IBM and X86 environments with our management teams providing consistency across, on prem, CloudSAFE, and hybrid environments. This permits an optimized, the right tool for the particular job approach.

The maturity move is to stop treating IBM i as something to “shadow” continuously in the cloud. Treat it as the system of record and modernize access (APIs, events, asynchronous flows) so the rest of the ecosystem can evolve without constant duplication.

Ops didn’t get simpler – it got distributed.

Contrary to early expectations, cloud does not automatically simplify operations. It redistributes complexity. Operational maturity in the cloud requires new disciplines: site reliability engineering, automation-first tooling, and runbooks that assume distributed failure rather than centralized. Hybrid and multicloud environments can introduce:

Tool sprawl across vendors

Monitoring blind spots across platforms

Incident ownership confusion (“Is it IBM i, the integration layer, the network, or the cloud service?”)

Wise people have emphasized that cloud success is measured after production and that’s when operational discipline gets tested. Similar to other previously mentioned areas, CloudSAFE’s can mitigate these cross platform concerns from architecture to operations to resiliency. The Maturity move is new/updated runbooks, more automation, and clearer cross-team ownership because distributed systems fail in distributed ways.

Skills gaps: the real gap is organizational design.

Technology rarely fails on its own. People do. Often challenges are presented when legacy administrators view managing the cloud the way they managed data centers, developers move faster than governance models can adapt, and staff feels chronic burnout from constant change. IBM i organizations often have deep expertise concentrated in a few key people. Cloud adds new responsibilities, for example, cost controls, identity engineering, IaC (Infrastructure as Code), SRE-style incident practices. Cloud success depends less on certifications and more on organizational design like clear roles, cross-functional accountability, and incentives aligned to outcomes rather than activity. Training helps, but the bigger maturity move lever is organizational design along with identifying: who owns reliability, which teams own specific costs, who owns security policy across platforms.

Lock-in: cloud flexibility is real – until architecture takes away your leverage

You regularly hear cloud increases flexibility; however poor architectural choices can limit exit options and shift negotiation power. The IBM i twist is that lock-in can happen around the platform when proprietary integration services, data gravity, and unclear migration paths make the “hybrid” part impossible to unwind.

That’s why cloud strategy becomes a business-risk discussion, not just an IT one. CloudSAFE’s IBM I view is to keep the environment as close to what you see on prem to minimize risk to the migration complexity and schedule. Often we see customers dip their toes into the cloud pool with a HA/DR need and then make sure they are comfortable before going all in on a cloud strategy. The maturity move is try before fully committing. Getting HA/DR or backup to the cloud gets you moving and learning. Plus, you get to know the teams supporting your business as you build trust to support the next steps.

Anonymized IBM i Vignette: The pivot from cloud adoption to cloud maturity

A mid-market manufacturing and distribution firm had run IBM i for decades as the backbone for ERP, order processing, and finance. Leadership chose a familiar path: keep IBM i stable, move reporting, integrations, and customer-facing services to the cloud.

Year one delivered a reality check. Cloud costs climbed. Security reviews got more complex. Incidents spanning IBM i and cloud services were harder to triage, and ownership felt blurry. The platform wasn’t failing; however, the operating model was.

They paused expansion and redesigned:

IBM i remained the authoritative system of record

Continuous replication was reduced in favor of API-driven and event-oriented integrations

Identity and access policies were standardized across environments

Cloud services gained explicit owners for cost and service health

Runbooks and automation were updated for hybrid incident response

Here is a quick practical, high-level checklist for IBM i cloud maturity. If you want to know whether your organization is moving from migration to maturity, ask these questions:

Cost: Do cloud services that support IBM i have named owners and budgets – or just invoices?

Do cloud services that support IBM i have named owners and budgets – or just invoices? Integration: Are you reducing replication and batch-style coupling – or recreating it with newer tools?

Are you reducing replication and batch-style coupling – or recreating it with newer tools? Security: Can you explain the shared responsibility model in one paragraph and prove controls across hybrid?

Can you explain the shared responsibility model in one paragraph and prove controls across hybrid? Ops: Do your runbooks reflect hybrid realities, including escalation paths and monitoring across platforms?

Do your runbooks reflect hybrid realities, including escalation paths and monitoring across platforms? People: Are you designing teams around products/services (and outcomes), not platforms (and tasks)?

Are you designing teams around products/services (and outcomes), not platforms (and tasks)? Strategy: Do you have an exit narrative for cloud dependencies or are you hoping pricing stays friendly?

Here is the bottom line for IBM i shops. IBM i isn’t the barrier to cloud success, but treating cloud simply as a lift-and-shift infrastructure exercise can be. The organizations that thrive are the ones that keep the IBM i core stable and modernize the workloads that surround it while adding hybrid cloud focus on cost governance, identity discipline, integration architecture, and operations.

This is the transition from migration to maturity and it’s where experienced partners like CloudSAFE help organizations architect, govern, and operate cloud environments that deliver measurable business outcomes. And it’s where cloud finally starts behaving like a business advantage instead of a complex, risky undertaking.

Doug McMaster is chief executive officer at CloudSAFE.

This content was sponsored by CloudSAFE.

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