CloudSAFE And Focal Point Solutions Group Combine Services, Unify Brands

Doug McMaster

IT solutions providers Focal Point Solutions Group and CloudSAFE are unifying under the CloudSAFE brand. Both providers have a history of delivering outstanding IT services, so joining forces follows a natural progression for both organizations.

“This unification represents a transformative step forward not just for us, but for our customers. By merging Focal Point’s specialized expertise in IBM technologies with CloudSAFE’s comprehensive IT service offerings, we are uniquely positioned to meet and exceed our customers’ evolving IT needs,” says Ron Venzin, chief executive officer at CloudSAFE.

Creating A Comprehensive Service Provider

Focal Point’s specialization in IBM technologies, including IBM i, IBM AIX, and IBM Power, complements CloudSAFE’s diverse range of Windows and Linux cloud and managed services. CloudSAFE’s team of infrastructure experts excels in providing data protection, desktop-as-a-service, cloud infrastructure, managed services, and more, catering to a variety of industry verticals.

As a result of the combination of these two brands, customers and partners will be provided with a comprehensive set of IT services for solving current and future IT challenges.

Shared Customer Focus

Focusing on the customer and providing white-glove service is integral to how Focal Point and CloudSAFE operate.

“CloudSAFE has really become an extension of our IT staff. It gives me peace of mind because I know I have an extended team just by picking up the phone,” says Walter Curry, director of information technology at EHM Senior Solutions.

That shared commitment is another reason these two organizations wanted to combine their efforts and expand their services to more of the market.

Business Impact And Customization

Both Focal Point and CloudSAFE share a philosophy that IT should support mission-critical functions without overshadowing core business activities. They both enable businesses to hand off their IT operations to a seasoned team of experts. As a result, clients can focus their energies on business growth.

But keeping the ship afloat is only part of the commitment; CloudSAFE’s approach entails taking a consultative approach. That means being proactive about uncovering opportunities and addressing challenges on the horizon.

Planning For The Future

By uniting with the CloudSAFE brand, Focal Point becomes part of a flourishing organization with a track record for premier client support and deep expertise.

This synergy enhances CloudSAFE’s ability to offer an expanded array of services, catering to a wide spectrum of IT needs. As we move into 2024 and beyond, CloudSAFE is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation.

To learn more about these unified services and how CloudSAFE supports IT needs, visit cloudsafe.com

Doug McMaster is chief operating officer at CloudSAFE.

This content was sponsored by Focal Point Solutions Group.

RELATED STORIES

What IBM i Shops Are Thinking About Right Now

DR Testing As A Service: One More Thing That You Don’t Have To Do

We Are Filling Our Talent Pool Because Yours Is Going To Drain

When You Need Us, We Are Ready To Do Grunt Work

Get Help To Batten Down The Hatches On Your IBM i

The Security Awareness Of People Is The Important Firewall In IT

Managed Cloud Saves Money By Cutting System And People Overprovisioning

With IBM i Security, You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know

Focal Point Buys UCG Technologies, On The Hunt For More IBM i Deals

Focal Point Emphasizes Security Assessments, Documents In The Cloud

Managed Service Provider Picks Its Niche

Focal Point Updates DR FlashCopy

Startup Looks To Take the Pain Out Of HA Testing

Hit A Fiduciary Home Run With A Backup, DR, Cybersecurity Triple Play

Don’t Forget About The Co-Lo Alternative To Cloud

Ransomware Epidemic Hits Epic Proportions, And IBM i Shops Take Notice

Do The Math When Looking at IBM i Hosting For Cost Savings

Disaster Recovery, At Your Service

Taking The Pulse Of The IBM i Market

If You Can’t Get To The Tape, It Doesn’t Matter If It Is Dead Or Not