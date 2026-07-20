IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Numbers 23 And 24

Doug Bidwell

It is Ketchup Week here at the IBM i PTF Guide once again, and Big Blue made it a little more interesting by announcing the Technology Refreshes for IBM i 7.6 and IBM i 7.5 last week.

Let’s dive in, starting with Volume 28, Number 23, dated July 11 and beginning with two bugs and two security vulnerabilities you need to be aware of.

First, we have Security Bulletin: Multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Rational Developer for i, which you can find out more about here. IBM strongly recommends addressing the vulnerability now by upgrading. This upgrade fixes 15+ CVE issues at this time – see the link for details. Alternatively, the fix is available at Downloads. This vulnerability affects IBM Rational Developer for i 9.9.0.0 – 9.9.0.3, and an interim fix 9.9.0.4 for IBM Rational Developer for i is available. Use ‘Help>Check for Updates’ from within the product to install the fix.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is Affected by Multiple Vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime [CVE-2026-22016, CVE-2026-22021, CVE-2026-22013, CVE-2026-22018, CVE-2026-34268, CVE-2026-22007], with more information available at this link. The fixes by release are as follows:

7.6 7.5 7.4 7.3 SJ09782 SJ09781 SJ09780 SJ09779 SJ09786 SJ09785 SJ09784 SJ09783 SJ09767 SJ09766 SJ09765 SJ09764 SJ09771 SJ09770 SJ09769 SJ09768 SJ09737 SJ09734 SJ09733 SJ09443 SJ09742 SJ09739 SJ09738 SJ09444 SJ09754 SJ09736 SJ09735 SJ09756 SJ09741 SJ09740 SJ09753 SJ09755

IBM recommends installing the 5770-JV1 PTF Group to receive all the latest PTF(s) which includes all PTFs in the above table:

7.6 SF99965 Level 6 7.5 SF99955 Level 21 7.4 SF99665 Level 33 7.3 SF99725 Level 42

Third, we have a bug where IBM i 7.6 and 7.5 HTTP Server CGI Programs Fail with MCH3601 After IBM i HTTP Group PTF Apply, and you can see more about this issue at this link. Here are more details:

Upgrading Apache to version 2.4.65 results in MCH3601 failures in the following levels:

IBM i 7.6 — SF99962 levels 9 and 10

IBM i 7.5 — SF99952 levels 28 and 29

Problematic individual PTFs included in these group levels:

IBM i 7.6 — SJ09530, superseded by SJ10029

IBM i 7.5 — SJ09477, superseded by SJ10030

Please review the above link for issues and workarounds. New groups have been created for 7.6 and 7.6 HTTP Server, do not apply the levels above if you have ordered or received them, reorder and apply the latest groups instead. If you have already applied the above groups, then please read the link for to resolve any issues.

And fourth, we have a bug called IBM i Java Development Kit 8 64 & 32 bit VMs Fail with “Could not generate ECDHEMLKEM keypair” After IBM i Java Group PTF Apply, with more information available here. The affected IBM i Java Group PTF Levels Providing Java 8 SR8 FP55 are as follows:

IBM i 7.6 – SF99965 level 4

IBM i 7.5 – SF99955 level 19

IBM i 7.4 – SF99665 level 31

IBM i 7.3 – SF99725 level 40

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.3.0/v9.4.0

Rational Developer for i

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0

Rational Developer for i

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Rational Developer for i

PTF Groups 7.3:

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

Rational Developer for i

PTF Groups 7.2:

None

Tip O’ The Week: Check out IBM i Guided Tours, which are a series of webinars designed to provide in-depth insights into the latest advancements and best practices for IBM i. These sessions are tailored for IBMers, business partners, and customers, covering a wide range of topics, from database administration and security to modernization and cloud adoption. Go to this link for more.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 07/11/26. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 07/06/26 SJ10029 DT475474 xxxxxxxx(When available)(read the recommendations) SJ09530 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! See What’s New Entry above!! 7.5 07/06/26 SJ10030 DT475474 xxxxxxxx(When available)(read the recommendations) SJ09477 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! See What’s New Entry above!! 7.4 10/04/26 SJ08675 DT467722 SJ09201 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 10/04/26 SJ08674 DT467722 SJ09200 (When available)(read the recommendations) (Be sure to access the link in the guide for your release for further details!)

Now let’s dig into Volume 28, Number 24, which is dated July 18 and which has one more bug and two more security vulnerabilities.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Liberty are affected by a security bypass vulnerability (CVE-2026-10842), with more information available here. The affected products are:

IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5

IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0

IBM WebSphere Application Server – Liberty 17.0.0.3 – 26.0.0.7

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is Affected By Multiple Vulnerabilities in OpenSSL, and you can find out more at this link. IBM strongly recommends addressing the vulnerability now. The patches are as follows:

IBM i Release 5733-SC1 PTF Number(s) 7.6 SJ10651 SJ10654 7.5 SJ10655 SJ10653 7.4 SJ10650 SJ10652 7.3 SJ10650 SJ10652

And third, we have this bug where IBM i 7.6 and 7.5 HTTP Server CGI Programs Fail with MCH3601 After IBM i HTTP Group PTF Apply, which you can read about at this link. This is a repeat, see defective PTF information below for further details.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since the Volume 28, Number 23 edition above:

PTF Groups 7.6:

None

PTF Groups 7.5:

None

PTF Groups 7.4:

None

PTF Groups 7.3:

None

PTF Groups 7.2:

None

So that was easy, eh?

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 07/18/26. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 07/06/26 SJ10029 DT475474 xxxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ09530 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! See What’s New Entry above!! 7.5 07/06/26 SJ10030 DT475474 xxxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ09477 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! See What’s New Entry above!! 7.4 10/04/26 SJ08675 DT467722 SJ09201 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 10/04/26 SJ08674 DT467722 SJ09200 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

July 18, 2026: Volume 28, Number 24

July 11, 2026: Volume 28, Number 23

July 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 22

June 13, 2026: Volume 28, Number 21

June 6, 2026: Volume 28, Number 20

May 30, 2026: Volume 28, Number 19

May 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 18

April 25, 2026: Volume 28, Number 17

April 18, 2026: Volume 28, Number 16

April 11, 2026: Volume 28, Number 15

April 4, 2026: Volume 28, Number 14

March 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 13

March 23, 2026: Volume 28, Number 12

March 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 11

March 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 10

February 28, 2026: Volume 28, Number 09

February 21, 2026: Volume 28, Number 08

February 14, 2026: Volume 28, Number 07

February 7, 2026: Volume 28, Number 06

January 31, 2026: Volume 28, Number 05

January 24, 2026: Volume 28, Number 04

January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03

January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02

January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01

December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52

December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51

December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50

November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48

November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47

November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46

November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45

November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44

October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43

October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42

October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41

October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40

September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39

September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38

September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37

September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36

August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35

August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34

August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33

August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32

August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31

July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30

July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21