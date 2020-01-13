Participate In The 2020 IBM i Marketplace Survey Webcast

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Every fall for the past six years, HelpSystems puts out the call for the IBM i community to participate in its annual survey of the base so we can find out what is going on out there in your shops. And then as the new year just gets going, the company hosts a webinar that goes over the results of the survey with commentary from a bunch of people.

Tom Huntington, the executive vice president of technical solutions at HelpSystems, will host the webinar, and I plan to attend as do two familiar IBMers and a new one. That would be Alison Butterill, IBM i product offering manager, and Ian Jarman, who had that job before and is now an executive in the IBM Lab Services division. And this time around, Brandon Pederson, who is worldwide IBM i product marketing manager and who we talked to late last year as he took on that expanded role, will also be joining the panel.

This is the sixth survey and webinar done by HelpSystems, and this panel will talk about a lot of different things, including:

Is IBM i in the cloud adoption growing?

Will security or HA/DR top the list of most pressing IT concerns?

What does the IBM i development scene look like?

Are shops expanding their IBM i usage?

Does IBM i have a better ROI than other servers?

All attendees will receive a recording containing our commentary, and will also get access to the full results contained in the report. You can sign up at this link for the webinar, which is at 10 a.m. Eastern on January 16.

