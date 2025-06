IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 25

Doug Bidwell

Happy Monday, everyone. The IBM i stack is starting out your week with a security issue and two security vulnerabilities.

First, we have PH65394, which is a notification that IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is vulnerable to a denial of service due to Apache CXF (CVE-2025-23184 CVSS 7.5). You can find out more about it at this link.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by a user gaining elevated privileges due to an unqualified library call vulnerability in IBM Advanced Job Scheduler for i [CVE-2025-33122]. More information is available here. The PTF number to remediate this issue for all currently supported releases – that is IBM i 7.2 through IBM i 7.6 – is SJ05929 for 5770-JS1.

And finally, third we have Security Bulletin: IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration is affected by multiple vulnerabilities. You can find more information here, and IBM strongly recommends addressing the vulnerability now by upgrading. This issue affects IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration releases V2.0 through V2.0.5, and the remediation is to follow instructions to download and install V2.0.6.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.5:

Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

Tip O’ The Week: Nothing comes immediately to mind. . . .

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

SAV/RST: Verifying GO RESTORE Option 21 was Successful, 645507

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

Density: Missing Densities or Density NOT Valid errors on DENSITY Parameter When Using INZTAP and INZMEDBRM Command, 638157

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 06/21/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 05/14/25 SJ04698 DT437849 SJ05538 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 05/14/25 SJ04446 DT437849 SJ05537 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23