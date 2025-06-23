From Stable To Scalable: Visual LANSA 16 Powers IBM i Growth – Launching July 8

IBM i remains one of the most trusted enterprise platforms in the world, running mission-critical operations across industries like manufacturing, logistics, and finance. Its unmatched reliability and performance have made it a mainstay for organizations running high-volume, always-on business systems.

But as innovation speeds up, IBM i teams are under pressure to do more: modernize applications, integrate with newer systems, and deliver modern user experiences – all without compromising business operations. The problem? Most legacy environments weren’t built for agility, and rewrites are often expensive and risky.

That’s where Visual LANSA 16 comes in. Originally built for IBM i and enhanced for broader modernization across platforms, Visual LANSA 16 gives application developers a professional low-code tool to expose core business logic as APIs, embed modern web content, and migrate to the cloud on your terms while preserving existing investments.

Visual LANSA 16: Built for IBM i, Ready for What’s Next

Visual LANSA 16 helps IT and development teams evolve their systems incrementally – extending core IBM i logic and integrating with modern frameworks – so they can deliver faster, reach more users, and scale for the future without breaking what already works.

For example, you can decouple your legacy application to keep trusted business processes intact while modernizing the front end or rolling out new digital services. No full rewrite is required.

And you won’t have to figure it out alone. LANSA’s Professional Services team is here to assess your needs, build tailored solutions, and deploy in the right environment for your business, whether that’s on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid setup.

Extend, Integrate, and Scale with Visual LANSA 16

Visual LANSA is a professional low-code development platform that supports both full-stack development and cross-platform deployment to accelerate the delivery of enterprise applications. Version 16 takes it even further — bridging the gap between IBM i and modern frameworks to drive innovation and simplify maintenance without relying on hard-to-find legacy expertise.

Here’s what’s new in Visual LANSA 16:

Native REST APIs. Turn IBM i business logic into secure, reusable APIs for web, mobile, and cloud applications.

Connect IBM i to modern front-end frameworks like React or Vue to deliver dynamic, user-friendly experiences that meet modern expectations.

Share services across teams to reduce redundancy, promote reuse, and streamline development.

Move toward MACH-aligned architectures (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) to increase flexibility without tearing apart your existing stack.

For example, a company using IBM i for inventory may need to show real-time product availability in a new customer portal. With Visual LANSA 16, they can expose that logic via REST APIs, powering a modern experience without risking back-end stability.

WebView2 Support. Embed HTML, JavaScript, and dashboards directly into Windows desktop applications to level up your UI/UX.

Show interactive LANSA BI dashboards inside Windows applications, keeping users in familiar environments.

Add modern visuals with standard web tools to enhance internal applications.

Improve usability without heavy recoding, making upgrades faster and adoption smoother.

Azure-Compatible Licensing. Deploy applications in Microsoft Azure with the flexibility to scale your infrastructure and control costs.

Support cloud adoption or migration by enabling flexible deployment strategies aligned with your modernization journey.

Scale environments more efficiently by removing license ties to a specific virtual machine, matching resources to what your business actually uses.

Deploy custom images instead of relying on Marketplace templates to improve control, consistency, and customization.

More Updates to Support Your Team

Visual LANSA 16 also includes new features such as real-time server-to-client push notification, OAuth2.0 authentication for email services, a refreshed UI, and several performance and usability enhancements that make the development experience faster, smoother, and more secure.

Follow LANSA on LinkedIn to get notified about the release of Visual LANSA 16, or contact sales@lansa.com to inquire about early access.

Important Notice: End of Support for Visual LANSA 14 and Earlier

LANSA customers running on Version 14 and earlier will lose support on July 8, 2025, when Version 16 becomes generally available or when current agreements expire. Contact your Account Manager to secure your upgrade and ask about our limited-time Services offers.

See Visual LANSA 16 in Action – Join the Webinar

Join us live on July 10, 2025, to explore everything Visual LANSA 16 has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a safe, strategic way to modernize or wondering if it’s time to upgrade your LANSA environment, this is your chance to see how Visual LANSA 16 can work for you. Register now!

Can’t Wait to Get Started? Book a 1:1 Consultation

LANSA is offering free consultations to help you define your requirements, explore your modernization options, and pinpoint the best-fit solutions for your business goals.

Additionally, LANSA has a team of IBM i modernization experts who can support your project end-to-end — from planning and design to development, deployment, and beyond.

Whether you’re upgrading Visual LANSA or launching a new initiative, we’ll help you move faster and minimize risk at every stage.

Contact sales@lansa.com to book a no-commitment, exploratory call.

