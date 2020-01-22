Four Hundred Monitor, January 22

Jenny Thomas

I hope you’re not sick of cloud news yet, because we’re only a few weeks into the New Year and the cloud continues to dominate the headlines. Of course, it’s no surprise there are cloudy skies ahead for the IBM i ecosystems in 2020, but there is lots more to look forward to in the coming months. Our own Co-Editor of The Four Hundred Alex Woodie reached out to ask leaders around our community for their best predictions of what’s to come, and you can see what he found out in our top story below. Then don’t miss the results of the IBM i Marketplace Survey, which offers a real-time view of the state of our community. The link is at the top of the Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources section below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) What does the IBM i community have to look forward to in 2020? Our own Alex Woodie shares some predictions from industry leaders.

(Data Center Knowledge) Google Cloud Platform announced its partnership with IBM to offer “Power Systems as a service” on its cloud. Google said with the service, users can run Power-based workloads on GCP no matter whether they’re using AIX, IBM i, or Linux on IBM Power operating systems.

(CIO) More news from Google and its cloud offerings for “AS/400” apps.

(CNN Business) With IBM shares falling in recent years, the pressure is on for Big Blue to show its cloud strategy is working.

(ZDNet) Passwords for more than 500,000 servers, routers, and IoT devices were leaked by a hacker. Just another reminder to keep security in the forefront of your IT initiatives this year.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(HelpSystems) The results of the sixth IBM i Marketplace Survey have been sliced and diced and discussed by our own Tim Prickett Morgan, who participated in a webinar with HelpSystems executive vice president of technical solutions Tom Huntington, IBM i product offering manager Alison Butterill, IBM Lab Services division executive Ian Jarman, and, worldwide IBM i product marketing manager Brandon Pederson. You can get a copy of the survey report and also listen to a replay of the webcast at this link.

(IBM) This IBM Redpaper provides a broad overview and understanding of IBM® Db2® Mirror for i by covering its architecture, positioning, planning, and implementation aspects. With Db2 Mirror, IBM i customers can benefit from continuous application availability for both planned and unplanned outages. Db2 Mirror can help reduce or eliminate application downtime for regular maintenance operations such as program temporary fix (PTF) installations, operating system (OS) upgrades, or for planned server outages.

(Manta Technologies) Manta’s annual year-end sale ends January 31. Get 30 percent off the complete library of courses for programmers, operators, system administrators, and users of the IBM i operating system. All courses are web based and run in all popular browsers.

(Profound Logic) Get four tips to building a modernization business case from this new blog.

(Connectria) Social media is a tool used by companies in most every industry to promote their offerings or just keep their name out in the atmosphere. This blog addresses why you might want to make certain your posts are HIPAA compliant.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 19 – Webinar – Get a first look at NGS’s new online analytical processing (OLAP) application for IBM i users during this webinar. Qport SmartView offers analytical and graphical visualization features to IBM i users. Learn how you can see real-time operational data without offloading it to another server or maintaining massive Excel pivot tables.

March 23-24, 2020 – Dallas, Texas – The RPG & DB2 Summit heads to Dallas with new sessions, new workshops, new ideas, and new tools. Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner and Jon Paris lead a team of 13 top experts teaching the critical skills you need to excel with modern IBM i development. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps — it’s all packed into a highly-concentrated three-day learning experience.

April 19-22, 2020 – Atlanta, Georgia – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

May 20-21, 2020 – Nashville, Tennessee – php[tek] is the longest-running web developer conference in the United States that has a focus on the PHP programming language. The event is broken up into multiple days. The main conference happens over the course of two days (May 20-21) and includes keynotes, talks, and networking options. It will be broken into three tracks on Tech Leadership, PHP Development, and Web Technologies. There is an optional Workshop day that precedes the conference that lets attendees take two separate in-depth half-day workshops. We also offer full-day training classes preceding the conference on May 18 on deep technical topics for independent purchase.