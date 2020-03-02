Please Take The 2020 State of Modernization Survey

Timothy Prickett Morgan

It wasn’t all that long ago that whatever information that we needed about the IBM midrange community had to come from Big Blue or once in a while one of the big IT market watchers like IDC and Gartner would get paid to think about our community and they would do what we usually considered a half-hearted job of it.

In the past several years, a number of independent software vendors in the IBM i market have taken the bull by the horns and, with the help of publications like The Four Hundred, have gathered up vital intelligence through surveys and then given the results back to the IBM i community with their own interpretation of results as well as those from people like us.

Profound Logic, which makes a bunch of different application development tools aimed at modernizing applications on the IBM i platform, has just fired up its 2020 edition of the State Of Modernization Survey, which you can take by going to this link. We are asking you to take some time out of your busy workday – or homelife, if you are reading this from your desktop, laptop, or smartphone from the confines of your home – and take part in the survey.

Nearly 800 people took the survey last year, and you can see the report that came from the survey at this link. In last year’s survey, we learned that 37 percent of those polled developed their own applications in-house, and another 61 percent used a mix of packaged applications created by third party software makers and in-house applications; only 3 percent use third party applications solely. This – thank heavens someone has asked the question right – reflects the anecdotal evidence that we have been privy to in our decades of talking to AS/400, i5/OS, and IBM i shops. There is a wealth of information in this report, and we are looking forward to seeing the 2020 report and doing comparisons of the data across time to see what the trends are out there in the IBM i base.

Again, you can take the Profound Logic survey here.

